Military commanders in the field know from bitter experience the destruction that inheres in long supply lines. Remember the fate of the crews on board merchant ships and military escort vessels bringing supplies from North America to Great Britain in the early 1940s that ran afoul of German U-boats hunting in wolf packs?
Recall the fate of the North Korean military in 1950 when their forces and supply lines were stretched across nearly all of South Korea leaving them vulnerable to a devastating attack at Inchon that cut them off from their sources of support forcing them to a hasty and bloody retreat back north?
Today’s global supply chains are similar to extended military supply lines in that both involve the separation and distancing of the places where production occurs from the places where that production is needed. The two are similar in another way: both require cooperation as the organizing principle that sees to it that goods flow smoothly all along the supply lines/supply chains from origin to destination. In military affairs, the final objective of setting up supply lines is to support combat forces in defeating the enemy. Once the enemy has been conquered, those supply lines are dismantled. In economic affairs, the purpose of establishing supply chains is to locate production in places where the cost of production is lowest. Supply chains are more or less permanent features of a globalized economy but are subject to change as the lowest cost of production changes from place to place. Supply chains are rationalized by the relentless pursuit of greater profits.
For American consumers, supply chains promise to deliver cheaper imported goods to online retailers or stores in their neighborhoods. For American workers, those very same cheap imported goods threaten their jobs as their employers relocate production offshore or automate production processes in country in order to remain competitive. To be competitive it is necessary for domestic producers to achieve profits because profits are a necessary condition for their survival.
The current supply-chain crisis shows up at east coast and west coast shipping terminals such as Savannah and Los Angeles/Long Beach but relates most fundamentally to supply conditions at offshore points of origin and demand conditions at domestic points of destination. Supply at offshore points of origin has been hampered by Covid-19 restrictions on production. At the same time, pandemic-related shutdown of production at nonessential U.S. firms has consumers and producers turning to offshore producers to satisfy their demand. Allowing for the time it takes to ramp up production at points of origin in response to the unexpected surge in demand has resulted in today’s surge in the number of container ships arriving at U.S. ports.
Those ports have become choke points in the supply chain because port authorities did not build out port facilities in time to handle the surge in freight. In Savannah the outcome today has been described as “total port congestion” with 20 to 25 cargo ships at anchor. The congestion is so great that the Georgia Port Authority has changed from handling the waiting ships on a first-come, first-served basis to prioritizing them according to the freight they are carrying.
Prior to Covid-19 typically just one ship was waiting to offload its containers at LosAngeles/Long Beach. After reaching a peak backlog of 73 ships in mid-September, the backlog at those two ports has been cut to 58 ships today. There have been reports of shortages of food and medical supplies on board the waiting ships along with fights, depression, and thoughts of suicide among idle crew members.
Personnel shortages have been a major factor contributing to the congestion at port facilities nationwide. Because Los Angeles/Long Beach handles 40 percent of containers arriving in the United States, worker shortages are most severe at those two ports, including warehouse workers and especially truck drivers. One newspaper reported recently that drivers have become frustrated by the slow work pace of port crane operators transferring containers from ships to trucks. The delay, according to several interviewed drivers, forces long wait times for which they are not compensated because most of them are independent contract workers who are paid not for hours on the job but by container delivery.
China has been using globalization and supply chains to position itself as the world’s lowest-cost producer across a wide range of manufactured goods to become the dominant player in international trade. Today China accounts for 15 percent of global trade. It is a major source of automotive parts including brakes, lithium batteries, engines, engine parts, and generators, and electronics especially smart phones and inexpensive computers. China also has a large share of the U.S. market for antibiotics, ibuprofen, and hydrocortisone. In addition, China is a major source of the deadly drug fentanyl.
When a nation imports more than it exports, it faces a trade deficit. When exports exceed imports, it generates a trade surplus. The nation that faces a trade deficit must either borrow the funds to close that deficit or sell some of its privately-owned assets. For many years, the United States has been importing more goods than it’s been exporting. China in particular has been using the dollars it has earned by running a trade surplus with the United States to buy U.S. treasuries and to purchase shares in U.S. privately own assets or to acquire them outright. In 2019 alone, the Chinese trade surplus with the United States was $345.6 billion.
America ought to learn a lesson from recent economic history. As with military supply lines, economic supply chains have certain inherent dangers awaiting those who use them to gain access to cheap imported goods. Experience has shown that heavy reliance on offshore sources of cheap imports has hollowed out many American cities of their manufacturing base.
For many American workers, job security has become a thing of the past. For the United States, this is the harsh reality of globalization and the supply chains that have been built setting the Chinese Communist Party on a relentless course toward not just becoming the most powerful economy on the world stage but also giving it economic dominance over its trading partners.
The current supply chain crisis should serve as a warning to the United States that the cheap consumer and producer goods manufactured in China are making Americans dependent on the Communist leadership of China whose purpose is not to become a reliable trading partner where both parties achieve gains from trading. Rather China’s intention is to sweep the lion’s share of the gains off the table for itself.
Years ago Washington and Jefferson warned of the danger of entangling military alliances with foreign powers which they advised should be abandoned when they no longer serve the national interest. Today their warning ought to apply to entangling economic alliances which should be discarded when the harm they do to American workers and cities is far greater than the good they may do for American consumers and firms taking advantage of the lower cost of production offshore to enhance their bottom lines. Supply-chain alliances should work for all Americans or be abandoned.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
