The federal election process is the means by which a constitutional republic determines which candidates are selected to represent the people in Congress, provided they meet the conditions set forth in the Constitution for age and years of citizenship. For the Senate a candidate must be at least 30 years of age and have been a citizen for nine years. A candidate for the House of Representative must be at least 25 years of age and have been a citizen for seven years.
There is no limit on how many terms a senator or representative may serve or any mandatory age at which they must retire. Senators Feinstein and Grassley are 87 years of age. Feinstein is in her fifth six-year term; Grassley is in his seventh term. Representative Young also is 87 year old; he has served 24 two-year terms. At present there are three ways in which a senator or representative can be removed from office: by defeat at the polls, by impeachment, or by death. S/he can also resign.
Within the last several days a survey form and appeal for money sent by Americans for Term Limits has arrived in our mail to garner support for term limits on Congressional senators and representatives. AfTL argues that since the president for years has been limited to two four-year terms, limits should apply to Congress as well. In addition, AfTL claims that members of Congress work too little, they are paid too much, and they are corrupt. Their proposal is that each member of the House of Representatives would serve no more than three two-year terms, and each senator would be limited to two six-year terms. To carry out their proposal an amendment to the Constitution would be required.
Without making comments on AfTL’s justifications for imposing term limits on Congress, let us put them aside and examine what the effect of their strict limits likely would be. With no one in the House with more than six years experience and no one in the Senate with more than twelve years experience, there would be no one left with a memory of how best to proceed to undertake the people’s business. There would be a leadership gap left to be filled by staff as depicted in the 1939 film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington in which Jimmy Stewart’s clueless character relies on Jean Arthur’s street-smarts to walk him through the tedious legislative process. In addition, as soon as a member of Congress learns the rudiments of the job, s/he would be forced to leave.
We recommend a different proposal for a different but related problem that does not leave in its wake a leadership problem. Our proposal is to impose a mandatory retirement age on every one serving in Congress, whether they serve in the Senate or the House of Representatives. The record shows that for the 117th Congress there are five senators at or above age 80 and six more between age 75 and 79. Five are Republicans and six are Democrats. Most if not all hold powerful leadership positions.
SENATE
state party age
CA Feinstein D 87
IA Grassley R 87
AL Shelby R 86
OK Inhofe R 86
VT Leahy D 80
VT Saunders I/D 79
KY McConnell R 78
ID Risch R 77
MD Cardin D 77
MA King I/D 76
IL Durbin D 76
15 more senators are between 70 to 74 years of age
In the House eleven are 80 years of age or older and eighteen are between 75 and 79 years of age. Six are Republicans and the rest are Democrats. Some of them hold down leadership positions.
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
state party age
AK Young R 87
TX Johnson D 85
FL Hastings D 84
CA Napolitano D 84
NJ Pascrell D 84
KY Rogers R 83
CA Waters D 82
MD Hoyer D 81
CA Pelosi D 80
SC Clyburn D 80
NC Price D 80
CA Lowenthal D 79
CA Royal-Allard D 79
IL Davis D 79
TX Carter R 79
FL Wilson D 78
CA Eshoo D 78
TX Granger R 78
CT DeLauro D 77
NC Foxx R 77
IL Schakowsky D 76
CA Matsui D 76
MO Cleaver D 76
CA Garamendi D 76
NJ Coleman D 75
IN Baird R 75
GA Scott D 75
AZ O’Halleran D 75
MD Ruppersberger D 75
47 more representatives at 70 to 74 years of age
Our proposal adds a maximum age to the already very long-standing minimum age to serve in Congress. It avoids the leadership gap left behind by AfTL’s strict term limits. In the Senate, if the maximum age were set at 75, there would be 15 more between 70 to 74 to fill the leadership roles and many more even younger. In the House, if the limit were set at 75, there would be 48 more representatives between 70 to 74 to fill leadership positions.
A mandatory retirement age does not make any of the claims that members of Congress work too little, are paid too much, and are corrupt. A mandatory retirement age conforms to the widespread practice in business enterprises, educational institutions, civil service, non-profits, and other organizations. Mandatory retirement is used to ward off the physical and mental decline that accompanies old age along with the institutional decline that attends persons in leadership positions whose faculties have not kept pace with changing conditions. The national growth in population, with a fixed number of senators and representatives, means that everyone serving in Congress has to be responsive to the needs and concerns of an ever increasing constituency. It follows that on average younger members of Congress have more physical stamina to meet the growing demands of their constituents than do older members.
Setting an age limit on continuing to serve has the downside effect of forcing out persons who still are able and willing to serve. And it would deny their constituents the opportunity to freely cast their votes for the candidates of their choice. However, anyone forced to leave Congress has an assured lifetime retirement pay and health care that are generous by any standard, and may take another job in Washington as a party strategist, lobbyist, bureaucrat or away from the nation’s capitol serving as, for example, a university president or on the board of directors of a federal contractor. And there is nothing stopping them from remaining active in the political party.
Our proposal does not address how to work out the details of implementing a mandatory retirement age for members of Congress. We leave it to others much better able to handle that difficult task of overcoming Congressional resistance which is likely to be considerable. We would not offer such a proposal were it not for the public opinion polling showing a long-standing dissatisfaction with the way that Congress conducts the people’s business. In May Gallup estimated the number of Americans who disapprove of the conduct of Congress at 63 percent.
Term limits or age limits? Which one is better?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.