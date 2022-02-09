The Defense Department protects America from threats outside our borders. State and local law enforcement provide the same protection from threats within our borders.
But what defends us from threats to our very nature as human beings, from the good side of our nature from being taken over by the evil side? For believers, it is the Ten Commandments and the Holy Scriptures. For nonbelievers, along with believers, it is a system of laws to regulate human behavior and a judiciary to construe those laws.
A civil society is constructed on the reality that good people govern, and bad people are kept in check. As we have seen recently in our big cities, civil society breaks down when the lawless rule. Even so, it is not enough for a civil society to be organized so that the lawless are subordinate to the law-biding. If being law-abiding were enough, who would protect the weak from being overwhelmed by their own unmet need?
The answer is the family which teaches their children from a very early age to abide by the laws, and if they are believers to obey the Ten Commandments. Both the married-couple family and the single-parent family take on this task, although for the single-parent it is much more difficult because that person has only two hands with which to manage. The details of learning to live in a family are at times burdensome but necessary. Toilet training, gathering for meals, brushing your teeth, tying your shoes, combing your hair, table manners, household chores, learn your ABCs, along other tasks especially if there is a person in the family with special needs. It is the family that teaches children the difference between others outside the family who are trustworthy and those who are not. Whom they can depend on and whom they cannot. Who needs their help and how best to provide that help. No one else in civil society has a more important role than the family.
Without the family, civil society tends toward collapsing into a heap of rubble. We’ve already witnessed the disintegration of large swathes of our big cities where the lawless rule, the weak live their miserable lives on the streets in tents, and the families, if they are able, move away to another place to raise their children. To the utter bewilderment of families in select big cities across the U.S., public officials openly invite even greater lawlessness by defunding law enforcement, reducing and in some cases eliminating penalties for street crimes, releasing dangerous accused felons without cash bond.
The family is a fortress protecting its members like no other institution of civil society. Included among the threats that the family fortress encounters from outside its precincts are: street gangs and street violence, incompetent/corrupt/indifferent government leadership, lack of trust in well-established private organizations including notably nonprofits and places of worship, loss of trust in public elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities that have replaced meritocracy with diversity, equity, and inclusion, hostile neighbors, workplaces that force their employees to accept mandated regulations as the price of keeping their jobs, millions of unvetted strangers pouring across our southern border, recently emerging radical organizations with the expressed objective of destroying the nuclear family.
The family fortress is threatened as well by the lack of support from millions of never-married adult men and women whose own life choices do not help reinforce the special lifetime commitment of family members to one another. The very commitment that maintains civil society.
The family fortress also is under attack from within. The family’s lifetime commitment can be torn asunder by poverty or money and credit-card management problems, child abuse and spousal abuse, infidelity, geographical separation, workaholism, military deployment, and drug addiction. A heightened awareness of one’s own individuality, of the importance of one’s own self as opposed to others, may interfere with the personal development of a sense of empathy necessary for a functional family to respond effectively to a challenging situation. Withdrawing from the life of the sacred, from places of worship where the needs of the human spirit are met, all the while depending more and more on the promise of the secular world to satisfy every human material need and to satisfy every human want.
The family fortress may not always be able to withstand these attacks from within. What are parents to do when a child abandons the family home for a place on the street? When a son remains at home, but his commitment is to drugs or liquor? When a child needs mental health care but there are no institutions providing long-term treatment? When an out-of-control, overpowering husband beats his submissive wife? What are the children to do when they see their mother beaten unmercifully by their father?
What are parents to do when they find out that their right to educate their own school-age children is being snatched away from them by elitist school board members and school administrators? What are a married-couple, eager to have children, to do when they discover they are infertile and begin to realize that the lives of hundreds of thousands of otherwise healthy, normal babies are being destroyed in abortion?
What is a single parent to do in the same circumstances, with much fewer accessible resources to manage? Does that single parent have an absolute duty to personally care for the children until they are ready to leave the nest? Or does that parent have a right to the support, sustenance, and comfort available from a committed companion?
Several years ago, Hilaire Clinton used the expression “it takes a village” to guide her decision-making in domestic matters. She was wrong. It takes a commitment on the part of a husband and wife to make a family and to fortify it as necessary.
More than 50 years ago when my wife and I exchanged our wedding vows the priest who presided over the ceremony, said before everyone gathered in the church that she and I had to be crazy (his exact word) to make a commitment to remain together for the rest of our lives when at the moment we knew very little about one another. He finished with the comment that it takes that kind of craziness on the part of a husband and wife to hold this great, big, beautiful world together.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
