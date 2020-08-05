One of the most contentious issues since the Covid-19 induced shutdown of the economy is the $600 federal weekly unemployment benefit. Based on that allotment, the hourly wage-replacement rate for persons who usually work full time is approximately $15, a standard used for years by many advocates for a higher federal minimum wage. For persons who typically work part-time, the wage-replacement rate is $30 more or less. Is the benefit too little? Or too much?
Three norms govern the issue of how much should be paid to persons who are unable to work. The first, and most obvious, is the need of those unable to work. The second is the need of employers for willing workers. The third is the need of the American public. The first two are primary norms because they matter more. The third is secondary.
The first norm — the need of persons unable to work — can be defined in terms of the official poverty threshold on grounds that no one should fall into poverty as a consequence of the Covid-induced shutdown. For an individual living alone the poverty threshold, the criterion (critical value) that expresses this norm in measurable form, is $13,300 per year or $256 per week.
For a family of four, the criterion is $26,370 per year or $507 per week. A $600 weekly unemployment benefit is more than enough to meet the need of individuals and families with the exception of families of six or more with only one wage earner.
Higher criteria based on a different definition of the need than the poverty standard would lead to different findings. However, the poverty standard is the official measure of need used widely in the United States for more than 60 years and is adjusted annually for changes in consumer prices. In addition, as a practical matter, a $600 weekly benefit for persons unable to work has been in place for several months and it appears unlikely that Congress would authorize a higher amount.
The second norm — the need of employers for willing workers — can be defined by the difference between the current market wage and the $600 weekly allotment. Anyone whose hourly pay rate is well below the $15 wage-replacement rate for full-time work and the $30 rate for part-time work may be induced to take the allotment and stay at home.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, at roughly $17 per hour persons in personal care and service occupations are among the lowest paid workers in the United States. Unless working conditions are terribly stressful or hazardous in those jobs or in other better-paying jobs, the $600 allotment appears to present no serious barrier to employers filling their vacant positions.
The conclusions we have drawn on the basis of these two primary norms — the need of persons unable to work due to Covid-19 and the need of employers for willing workers — use national data for criteria we have applied herein. Using regional or local data that indicate higher or lower poverty thresholds likely would change those conclusions. Substituting wages based on local or regional labor markets too would change those conclusions.
The third norm — the need of the American public — for our purposes is defined in terms of the fiscal burden of the borrowings made necessary to pay $600 a week because Congress has mandated no tax increase or budget cuts to pay that benefit. More specifically the burden ought to be reasonable taking into account present conditions in the U.S. economy.
Based on data available from supplementary questions just added to the Current Population Survey the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that in June 40.4 million persons reported that at some point in the last four weeks they had not worked at all or worked fewer hours because their employer either closed due to the pandemic or experienced a loss of business. We refer to these conditions as the pandemic effect. A hopeful sign emerges from a comparison with May when 49.8 million witnessed to the pandemic effect.
Paying $600 a week to the 40.4 million living through the pandemic effect requires the U.S. Treasury to borrow $24.24 billion every week. Over ten weeks that is $242.4 billion and over 26 weeks $630.24 billion. Cutting the weekly benefit to $500 would add $525.2 billion over 26 weeks. As of July 30 the U.S. public debt outstanding is $26.5 trillion.
The findings we arrived at and the conclusions we drew from those findings depend entirely on the three norms we recommended and how we selected critical values to express those norms in measurable form. Change the norms, weight the norms differently in terms of primary vs. secondary, and the findings will change and most likely the conclusions too. In the end, it is most important to recognize that any conclusions regarding the reasonableness of a $600 weekly benefit depend on the values of the persons using any relevant data sets.
Some will regard the norm of the need of the persons unable to work as more important than the other two norms. Others will see the need of employers at least as significant as the need of persons unable to work. A few might take the position that the most important norm is the need of the American public for relief from more borrowing to pay for what Congress wants but refuses to deal with under current budget constraints.
While there is no readily apparent answer to the $600 question that comes directly from the data presented here, these data may help men and women in Congress reach an agreement on how much and for how long to support those unable to work.
We can only hope that our representatives in Washington will push aside partisan politics that at times produces red-hot rhetoric and makes reaching agreement even more difficult. There should be no place in their deliberations for any norm that puts in play the personal advantage of individual members of Congress and their parties.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
