Economists frequently use expressions like “hard landing” and “soft landing” to describe deterioration in labor market conditions when the economy stalls. Conditions in March 2020 can be described as both. A hard landing in terms of 701,000 fewer wage and salary jobs reported by employers. A soft landing in terms of an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent.
A word of caution in using March jobs numbers and comparing them to February or some earlier period. The response rate for the March payroll survey was 66 percent; the rate for the household survey was 73 percent. Both rates are roughly 10 percentage points below prior months, casting a shadow over the accuracy of any estimates for March. Further, both surveys cover the week of March 8 to 14. On March 8 there were a total of 22 deaths from Covid-19 on record in the United States and approximately 500 confirmed cases.
Digging deeper into the March numbers from the household survey confirms that both expressions apply. On the hard-landing side, the number of persons employed fell by 3.0 million. At the same time, the number unemployed rose by 1.4 million, and the number of labor force nonparticipants increased by even more — 1.8 million. On the soft-landing side, there was hardly any change February-to-March in the number unincorporated self-employed workers classified as employed. Their numbers remained above 9.4 million. Employment for married women spouse present dropped by 244,000 to 36.4 million between February and March. For married men employment fell by 147,000 to 45.9 million.
A lot of what happened in March does not fit within the hard-landing/soft-landing framework, suggesting the need for a different analogy.
• An estimated 45 percent of the unemployed in March did not lose their job. Among the 7.1 million persons classified as unemployed there were 727,000 who quit their job and 2.3 million who were new labor force entrants or re-entrants.
• The number of persons working part-time for economic reasons increased by 1.4 million. In the total employment figures for March part-timers are given the same weight as full-time workers even if they worked only one hour for pay during the reference week.
• The ranks of persons working two or more jobs were thinned by 802,000. If a multiple jobholder had two jobs and lost both, the jobs he lost would be counted twice in the establishment survey but as a worker he would be counted once in the household survey.
• Between February and March 1.4 million jobless workers found work and were classified as employed. At the same time another 1.5 million unemployed persons left the labor force.
• 5.8 million persons with jobs in February were classified as labor force nonparticipants in March. And 4.0 million nonparticipants in February were employed in March.
What does all of this information indicate for the weeks and months ahead?
First, more persons will be working part-time for economic reasons. More multiple jobholders will find it difficult to hold onto those extra jobs. The same numbers of unincorporated self-employed may show up in the jobs reports as employed but they may be losing some or even many of their regular clients. For many of these persons being classified as employed in the months ahead does not mean they are financially secure.
Second, 7.3 million persons either employed or unemployed in February left the labor force by March. What can we assume about the financial circumstances of persons who make the same transition in the months ahead? Are they able to make ends meet? Are they encountering financial hardship?
Third, 5.4 million persons who were either unemployed in February or not in the labor force were classified as employed in March. Should we be concerned as to whether they have enough money to provide for their basic material needs?
Fourth, not all those who are unemployed have the same need. For example, how do we compare the two-earner household with children present in which one of those earners loses his job to the one-earner household with no children in which that single person becomes unemployed.
Fifth, information on the 2.0 million persons receiving unemployment in February is available at https://oui.doleta.gov/unemploy/content/chariu2020/2020Feb.html However, it is not useful for our purposes because UI coverage does not extend to most of 5.8 million who were unemployed in February. Even so, coverage will increase in the months ahead with the changes in eligibility associated with “unemployment on steroids.”
Revised and more accurate figures for March will be available in May which is important because March serves as a benchmark for the initial impact of Covid-19 on the hundreds of millions of Americans who depend on work to meet their basic everyday needs.
The household and establishment surveys provide information on employment, unemployment, and labor force non-participation. These surveys provide no direct evidence about human material need because presuming that all of those without a job are needy is not proof. This deficiency can be remedied easily enough by defining need in terms of household income in which some fraction of the median or mean household income serves as a criterion of need. For example, if median or mean household income is $63,600, one half of that is $31,800. Any household with income below $31,800 is classified as needy. A criterion of need defined as one-third of household income would classify everyone with household income below $21,200 as needy. Adding an adjustment for size of household to the chosen criterion makes for a more precise criterion. A criterion along these lines is not as precise as one would like. But it has one important advantage. Including information on household income in the monthly household survey would allow us to know more about unmet need among persons employed, unemployed, and not in the labor force.
A second word of caution. We can safely say that there will be more persons unemployed in the months ahead. However, no one knows for sure what the jobless rate will be for April and May not to mention the months beyond. The U.S. labor force is bursting with activity from one day to the next. Employed persons being furloughed at the same time others beginning to work for a different employer who hires them with better wages, hours, or working conditions. Unemployed persons finding work, others becoming discouraged because nothing is available to them. Nonparticipants with job offers in hand but forced to stay at home to care for a grandparent who is sick while other nonparticipants enter the ranks of the unemployed looking for work in the hope of replacing the earnings of the family’s primary wage earner who just lost her job. Seniors who come out of retirement for a job delivering groceries in order to compensate for the loss of wealth in their investment portfolio due to bearish conditions in the stock market.
The shutdown of business activity across the United States suggests the analogy that the economy has been blown off course. The monthly jobs reports tell us roughly how far off course. Projections as to how far off course we will be in two, three, four months are not helpful because they are guesstimates and guessing is not a firm foundation for economic policymakers or for the many individual decision-makers such as retailers and shoppers, workers and employers, lenders and borrowers, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, importers and exporters. A guesstimate that’s on target is more a lucky guess than a carefully-reasoned calculation.
Accordingly, the U.S. economy today can be represented as a fleet of large ships and small boats caught in a once-in-a-lifetime, virulent storm that has blown the fleet off course and threatens the passengers. We will be blown even further off course as long as this devastating storm rages on. For however long the storm may last, we have one overriding duty: to do whatever it takes to protect the health and well-being of everyone on board the countless ships and boats in the fleet. Only when the storm subsides, we will know for sure how far off course the fleet has been blown and what it will take to put it back on course. Until that happens, a firm hand is needed on the wheel.
Edward J. O’Boyle is Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
