Government intervention in the labor market typically has two effects. One is intended. The other unintended. The federal government first mandated a minimum wage during the Great Depression which over the years has been raised to help workers cope with higher consumer prices.
Every time the minimum was raised critics argued that unemployment would increase especially among the very low-wage workers it was intended to help because their productivity was not sufficient to cover the higher minimum. In addition, mandating a higher minimum has a zero-sum outcome. Higher wages for workers leads to lower profits for business owners or higher prices for consumers.
In World War II, wage controls were imposed by the government to hold down the cost to the government of military goods produced, the federal budget deficit, and the amount that the Treasury had to borrow to cover that deficit. Civilians were called on to buy those bonds (savings stamps for very small purchases available for sale at movie theaters) as their patriotic duty to support the boys at the front. Employers had to find other ways to attract workers given the shortage of labor due to the military draft of millions of young men. They began offering their workers private health insurance which today for those who advocate single-payer insurance has to be swept away.
The provisions in the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) that awards very substantially higher unemployment insurance benefits, which are intended to help persons suddenly out of work and in need of assistance to cover their basic material needs and the needs of their family, predictably will have the unintended effect of inducing some workers to quit their jobs because they can make more on the much higher benefits that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has described as “unemployment insurance on steroids”
By expanding coverage to the self-employed, we should expect some, perhaps many persons filing claims who represent themselves as self-employed but are not truly self-employed. Benefits on steroids are likely to encourage persons to file for benefits who are not in the labor force, such as students, homemakers, the severely disabled, the retired, persons who work in the underground economy, temporary workers. In 2019 an average of 814,000 workers were unemployed because they left their previous job, another 1.8 million jobless persons were labor force re-entrants, and 591,000 persons out of work were new entrants. These numbers will bear watching in the coming months to see how many were unemployed for reasons other than being discharged by their employer.
If there is an upper limit on annual income that makes the rich ineligible for the benefit bonus, the abuse is reduced. Not so if the living-at-home young adult son or daughter of a rich father or mother file for benefits. The higher the benefit bonus, the greater the probability of abuse. The longer the benefit bonus remains in place, the more likely the abuse. The extent of that abuse is problematic, but data from state unemployment insurance suggests how extensive it might become.
Every year, based on samples taken in every state UI program, the U.S. Department of Labor collects and publishes data on total payments made to UI claimants, including data on over-payments and underpayments (https://www.dol.gov/general/maps/data). Over-payments are benefits to which the claimant is not entitled. During the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019, over-payments ranged from a high of $400 million in California to a low of $1.6 million in South Dakota. The rate of over-payment ran from 31.0 percent in Michigan to 2.5 percent in Georgia. A total of 32 states had over-payment rates above 8.0 percent. Across all 50 states, over-payments totaled more than $1.5 billion. Some of the over-payments were attributed to UI staff or staff/claimant mishandling claims. Even so, the auditors assigned most of the over-payments directly to claimants.
Last year was a year of historically low unemployment. It is a certainty that over-payments will balloon as millions more file claims and become eligible for the benefit bonus. Whatever the extent of any unintended effect in the form of over-payments, the intended effect of the benefit bonus is to flood the economy with federal dollars to stimulate aggregate demand and thereby re-establish a semblance of normalcy to macro-economic affairs. The intended purpose is regarded as so important that it makes any unintended effects acceptable.
However, there is more to the unintended effect than is captured in the data on overpayments. It is the effect on the attitude of the American people toward work itself. “If I can make more from ‘unemployment insurance on steroids’ why bother working?” This disincentive has an historical precedent — paying farmers to not plant crops in order to drive farm prices higher. It took years to dismantle that program.
If the benefit bonus induces above-average numbers of American workers to voluntarily quit their jobs, the rate of unemployment will increase due to fewer persons employed and more who are out of work. This unintended effect will send the wrong signal to policymakers to implement another round of relief.
Schumer’s “unemployment insurance on steroids” is an open invitation to abuse the system. The surge in claims imposes heavy burdens on the UI system to determine which claimants are eligible for benefits and which are not. Will they routinely approve claims because it’s only federal money or will they exercise care in determining claimant eligibility as if the benefits were their own money?
One way to reduce both over-payments and the disincentive to work is to cut back on the benefit bonus as a claimant’s eligibility extends to additional weeks. Perhaps on a sliding scale that provides 100 percent for weeks 1 through 4 falling to no bonus beyond 26 weeks.
The long-run effects of “unemployment insurance of steroids” are (1) greater dependency on and greater control by the federal government in a crisis and (2) a UI program that sets aside the need of the typical claimant in order to channel federal dollars which in turn promise to put everyone back to work. For some politicians and their allies those effects are actually intended because they are personally committed to making America a socialist state.
The UI portion of the CARES Act, with its intended effect, is grounded in Keynesian economics and its emphasis on aggregate demand. Economic history advises that it was not the massive intervention of New Deal agencies such as the Tennessee Valley Authority, Works Progress Administration, the Civilian Conservation Corps that ended the Great Depression. It was the transition of the U.S. economy from a peacetime to a wartime footing in the late 1930s and early 1940s.
The other not-so-hidden intended effect of CARES Act is to influence the outcome of the November general elections by appealing to voters who have suffered much during the pandemic. Any candidate who has delivered the goods to those voters has an advantage over another who has urged restraint. Wasn’t it Rahm Emanuel who remarked “never let a crisis go to waste”? In a remarkable political twist, Bernie Sander’s agenda might be fulfilled even if he is not the Democrats’ presidential candidate.
Edward J. O’Boyle is Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
