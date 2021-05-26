In a recently published article Victor Davis Hansen set forth several reasons for the contemporary American university’s loss of prestige. Among his reasons are that the bachelor’s degree no longer assures that the graduate is able to speak or write effectively or think critically. Total student loan debt tops $1.7 trillion, leaving the typical student more than $30,000 in debt upon completion of her studies. Increasingly race, not academic excellence, has taken control of admitting students, choosing roommates, and organizing dorms. Faculty are divided into two classes: the 30 percent who are tenured and the 70 percent who are not tenure-track and are paid considerably less. Liberal faculty outnumber conservative faculty 10 to 1.
Many of these changes have been triggered by a 2016 report prepared by the U.S. Office of Education on diversity-equity-inclusion and intended specifically as a road map for the future of America’s colleges and universities. This road map steers them away from academic excellence
Based on 30 years on the faculty of a state university, followed by 14 years in retirement, I would add to Hansen’s list three other ways in which the university is failing to maintain its standing as a crown jewel institution. Those three are the ascendancy of public entertainment, the corruption of the faculty, and the decline of academic standards.
Nothing points to the ascendancy of the university as a source of public entertainment more so than March Madness in basketball and the National Championship in football with millions of fans present at games or watching on TV which pays huge amounts to the teams to telecast the games. A few university teams are so successful year after year that football and basketball have become enormous revenue generators.
According to the Wall Street Journal, annual football revenues in 2019 for Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia were at least $136 million at each university. Winning coaches often are paid five times, sometimes ten times, as much as the university president. Just recently, a woman with a long record of success in coaching women’s basketball, a largely non-revenue generating intercollegiate sport, was hired by another university at an annual salary of $2.5 million. University athletes are openly encouraged to transfer from one university to another through the transfer portal organized by the NCAA.
More than 40 years ago, I was approached by an assistant football coach who begged me to assign a passing grade to one of the players who was failing in my class. The coach told me he would lose his job if that player did not pass. Still being untenured at the time, and fearing that I might not be approved for tenure, I caved. He passed.
Second, at a meeting of the department faculty I suggested that to be promoted to full professor the candidate should be required to show one single-authored publication in a referred professional journal. It was rejected by the entire faculty. Blatant cronyism has helped faculty successfully navigate the publish- or-perish rapids. Simply by adding a friend’s name to their research, whether or not that friend actually made a contribution, credits that friend with another publication and inflates his/her resume. This working agreement is based on an understanding that friends take care of friends. The result is publications in journals that today have as many as five, seven, nine or more co-authors. Examine the resume of any faculty member who is known for his/her publication record, and the same co-authors crop up time after time.
Publication record is an important aspect of annual performance evaluation. Journals are ranked according to the prestige they enjoy among colleagues and peers. Ranking is done by the department faculty. One way to enhance your own publication record is to lobby your department colleagues for high rankings for the journals that you publish in. To win favor with your department head at your annual performance evaluation, add his/her name to your research. Performance evaluation plays directly into pay, rank, and tenure decisions.
Third, over the 30 years that I taught at the university I had to make my exams easier to allow students to pass the course. My exams were reduced to fewer questions and, in the case of multiple choice questions, fewer answers from which to choose. I offered special study sessions for students to prepare for the final exam. I even offered a one-question daily quiz which if answered correctly every time exempted the successful student from the final exam with a grade of A. It was not unusual for some students to take the quiz, which was given at the start of class, and then leave the class skipping the entire lecture.
The university required faculty to maintain two hours every day in their office for student visits. Of the roughly 8,000 students who attended my classes over 30 years, I recall only three who came to my office to visit on multiple occasions.
The good news is that something can be done about these threats to the university. First, institute a two class system for athletes to rein in the fiction of the student-athletes who are professional, one-and-done wannabes. The first class would permit athletes who want to hone their skills in order to play professional sports to join the university athletic program without attending classes and working toward a degree. They would be paid a salary out of the revenues generated by the athletic department, allowed to enter the transfer portal whenever they want, but be restricted to a total of three years eligibility. The second class would award students who want to pursue a degree program athletic scholarships paying room, board, tuition, academic fees, and providing tutoring as required. They would have four years eligibility but no access to a transfer portal.
Second, create separate faculty tracks. A master-teacher track for those who choose to specialize in classroom instruction and to mentor undergraduate students. Faculty in this track would not be expected to engage in the usual research activities. A different track for those on the faculty who specialize in graduate student teaching, are expected to be productive in conducting research, getting published, and securing funding for their research in addition to supervising graduate student theses and dissertations. Furthermore, restrict all associate degree programs to community colleges. Encourage community colleges to enter an agreement with a four-year degree granting college or university to accept the credits earned by their students graduating with an associate degree.
Third, require every candidate for a bachelor degree to take and pass a professional certification exam, in nursing or for example engineering, or the Graduate Record Exam in their major field of study. Those who do not pass would be allowed to take the exam a second or third time, or the option of transferring to another university that does not have such an exit-exam requirement.
A crown-jewel university is not for everyone, but it should be available for those who are determined to excel.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
