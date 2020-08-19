Voter fraud and voter suppression have one thing in common. Either one, if true, undermines the most fundamental premise of the democratic system, that human beings are sufficiently intelligent, honest, and are willing to govern themselves.
The numbers on voter participation over the years, along with manipulative advertising that embodies lies and half-truths and is commonplace in political campaigns, leads us to question the first and third parts of that premise: the intelligence and the willingness of the typical American voter for self-governance.
Nevertheless, our concern in the following is with the second part. As to honesty, every two years, one of the principal political parties tries to convince the American public that the problem is voter fraud, the other that it is voter suppression. In close elections, the one predictably uses voter fraud to contest the vote count, the other just as predictably uses voter suppression for the same purpose. In the end, one party wins and the other loses but the American public’s confidence in the voting process is further eroded. Tragically, far too many are interested only in the outcome and not the process.
Years ago, the Daley machine in Chicago is reported to have urged the locals to “vote early, and vote often.” Today, voter fraud and voter suppression are manifestations of the same kind of win-at-any-cost scheme. Far too many of us really do not want self-governance. What we really want is control of the outcome. To the extent that the political parties are successful in using devious means to produce the desired vote count, such as identity politics, what we are left with is only the appearance of self-governance. The parties determine who is seated in Congress and the White House, not the American people.
In the following we focus on voter fraud. Voter suppression is addressed in a later report.
Voter fraud takes various forms. A vote cast by someone who is not a citizen or is not registered to vote. A vote cast by a person without proper identification proving that he/she is the person who appears on the roll of registered voters. A vote cast by someone who with forged documents is misidentified as another person who is registered and entitled to vote. Votes cast by the same person who appears on the roll of registered voters in more than one voting place. Votes cast illegally by one of the workers with access to the voting machines. Fixing voting machines in ways that under- or over-count votes cast. Mail-in ballots and absentee ballots that are completed and returned by someone other than the person who requested the ballot. Provisional ballots that are accepted without any evidence that the person casting the vote is in fact registered to vote.
Those who deny voter fraud argue that there is no evidence establishing that fraud has actually taken place. One of the flaws in this argument is that fraud by definition is hidden and difficult to detect even when serious efforts are made to find it. A second flaw, and directly related to the first, is that fraud can occur in two places, the polling place and the counting place. Fraud that happens in the counting place can be perpetrated by the persons working there who for political reasons have a stake in the outcome or are paid to fix the count. Fraud in the polling place can occur even when there are impartial observers. It is even more likely when there are no impartial observers.
When millions of votes are cast at the state level where votes are counted, and given the law of large numbers, it is very likely that there is some voter fraud. We recommend that in very close elections any recount be audited by an independent accounting firm or some other organization widely known for its integrity. That audit would be the final determinant of who won a majority of the votes cast or a runoff election is necessary. If just one vote is identified as fraudulently cast the responsible person(s) should be referred to the district attorney for investigation. Oversight of the auditor would be assigned to the state supreme court.
Auditing ought not to be limited to instances of very close elections. It should be a regular practice in every state just as independent financial auditing is required by publicly-held for-profit enterprises, pension funds, not-for-profit organizations, school boards, and other government agencies. To ease the burden of what otherwise is an enormous undertaking, Mayo Research Institute recommends selecting at random precincts for audit applying the limiting-case principle. This principle argues that by selecting precincts with large numbers of registered voters, where charges of fraud have been raised in the past, an audit that finds little or no evidence of fraud can be generalized to the effect that there is no evidence of fraud statewide. That outcome can be confirmed at the same time by including in the sample precincts with large numbers of registered voters and a record of very few charges of fraud. If that sample finds that there is little or no evidence of fraud the results can be generalized across the state.
If, however, both samples find instances of fraud, a reasonable conclusion is that fraud exists across the state. Any audit that documents fraud, will pinpoint where the fraud has occurred — in the voting place or the counting place — and guide efforts to eliminate fraud by putting in place appropriate corrective measures.
Claims of fraud are not evidence of fraud. Politicians who make unsubstantiated claims or counterclaims are acting irresponsibly. Think of registered voters as if they were the stockholders of the American republic and state legislators its board of trustees. The stockholders need more from the trustees than their soothing or unsettling words. They need the evidence that comes from auditing.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
