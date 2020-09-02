Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 identified 16 states or sub-state jurisdictions which based on their record of voter discrimination were required to file any changes in their voting laws and practices, including redistricting plans, with the U.S. Department of Justice or the District Court of the District of Columbia for preclearance. All five of the states in the Old South were included. Pre-clearance raises serious questions regarding federalism and the equal sovereignty of the states. In 2006, Section 5 was renewed for another 25 years.
In Shelby County v. Holder, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 invalidated the “coverage formula” originally used to call out the states for preclearance. In its 5-4 ruling SCOTUS left it to Congress to select new coverage criteria – critical values which express the norm of discrimination in measurable form – that provide evidence of current voter discrimination. The Court effectively rendered preclearance no longer applicable. For all intents and purposes, the states are free to change their voting laws and practices as they see fit. Predictably claims of voter suppression have followed. The American Bar Association is on the record criticizing the Court’s decision and urging restoration of the original principles of the Voting Rights Act. `
Voter suppression means intentionally erecting barriers to the right to vote. Examples include illegally purging voters from the rolls of registered voters, cutting early voting opportunities, and forcing voter ID and proof-of-citizenship restrictions on eligible voters. The problem is that suppression/discrimination is value-laden about which reasonable people are likely to disagree. One person may argue that everyone should be able to register and vote on the same day. Another may insist that same-day registration should not be allowed because it complicates and extends the time it takes for everyone waiting in a queue to cast their votes. In the end, the issue reduces to which persons should be franchised to vote and which ones not.
Because voting is managed principally at the state level, opinions about who should vote will vary from state to state. One state may regard photo ID as necessary to establish voter identity, another may accept a utility bill as sufficient. With the surge in identity theft, the possibility of voter fraud increases.
With 236 co-sponsors, everyone a Democrat, the House of Representatives passed the For the People Act of 2019-2020 earlier this year. Its intent (§2001) is clear: to reverse the devastating impact of the Shelby County v. Holder decision. The bill extends the reach of the federal government into the details as to how the states manage the voting process. It is pending in the U.S. Senate. Given its 132-page length, we have space here to highlight just a few of those details.
§1001. States will ensure online access and assistance to facilitate voter registration, raising questions as to the security of any information about voters who use this method to register.
§1012. States must recognize a 16-17 year old as an eligible voter.
§1031. Mandates registration on the same day as voting.
§1041. Sets down the conditions for purging the list of eligible voters.
§1054. Supplies grants to support efforts to get 16-17 year olds registered.
§1071. Hindering a person who is helping another register is subject to a fine and up to 5 years imprisonment.
§1402. Right to vote shall not be denied to anyone convicted of a criminal offense unless that person is currently incarcerated.
§1903. A sworn, written statement attesting to a person’s identity and eligibility to vote is sufficient for that person to vote in person or by mail.
§2001. Condemns requiring photo identification in order to vote.
§2201. Provides for statehood for the District of Columbia.
In §2401 of the For the People Act every state is to establish independent commission to address the issue of congressional redistricting. No one serving in public office in the present or the past, or has been a candidate for public office may serve on the commission. This provision effectively removes redistricting from the hands of the men and women serving as state legislators.
Title V of the Act provides taxpayer-funded payments to candidates for public office amounting to a 600 percent of all small ($1-200) dollar contributions not to exceed “50 percent of the average of the 20 greatest amount of disbursements made by the authorizing committees of any winning candidate … rounded to the nearest $100,000.” On top of that, Title V provides up to $500,000 matching support for every qualified candidate.
Title VII sets down ethical standards for all three branches of government including matters such as tax returns, gifts, and lobbying. This is the language applied to SCOTUS. “… the Judicial Committee shall issue a code of conduct, which applies to each justice and judge of the United States, except that the code of conduct may include provisions that are applicable only to certain categories of judges or justices.”
The micro-managing demands imposed on the states by the For the People Act are justified on grounds that state sovereignty is subordinate to federal sovereignty in federal elections.
This new legislation exemplifies what is increasingly common in Washington — the devil is in the details — and suggests that voter suppression is like beauty. It’s in the eye of the beholder.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
