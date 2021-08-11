Americans hold wealth in several forms: cash, stocks, bonds, land, works of art, horses, various collections of coins, stamps, wines, automobiles, baseball cards. Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person in the world, has his own spacecraft and launch system.
For most Americans, work is the main source of their income, and the family home is by far their largest asset holding. They measure their well-being in terms of how much income and wealth they have and need and, by comparison, to what others have. For more than 50 years the federal government has defined and estimated the well-being of American individuals and families in terms of the poverty standard. The latest pre-pandemic figures indicate that a family of four is poor when it has annual income of less than $26,172. If there is only one worker in that family, and s/he works year-round full time, the poverty line is set at $12.58 per hour. Among all primary families, 6.5 million or 7.8 percent were classified as poor. Among married-couple families, the poverty rate was 4.0 percent. It is difficult not to conclude that material well-being is associated with the married-couple family.
A much-less widely used metric of well-being is the misery index which is the sum of the unemployment rate, inflation rate, and bank lending rate, minus real GDP growth. The higher the index number the greater the misery. For the United States in 2020 the misery index number was put at 16.7 which was higher than Cuba, Bangladesh, Tanzania, Thailand, along with several other countries. These kinds of comparisons demonstrate the fundamental weakness of an index which is defined strictly in terms of material well-being without reference to the size and type of family and their other needs.
A much-more widely used measure of well-being is GDP which estimates the current-dollar value of all goods and services produced in the United States. On its website, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (which estimates GDP) points to this metric as the Bureau’s greatest achievement in the 20th century. Nevertheless, it too is constructed on the basis of material well-being. In addition, the second-quarter 2021 estimate of an annual growth rate of 6.5 percent, which the media greeted most favorably, overlooks much less favorable monthly estimates of personal income which is a centrally important component of GDP and matters most to the family unit. Due to significant cutbacks in pandemic-related social benefits, personal income in April declined by 13.6 percent, followed by a drop of 2.2 percent in May. In June personal income climbed by 0.1 percent.
Given the role that work plays in family income, lack of work bears significantly on family well-being. It follows that many of the jobless need assistance during a spell of unemployment. The U.S. recognized this need in the 1930s and established insurance to protect those who were out of work. The original intent was that state unemployment benefits were to serve as a bridge for workers who were between jobs and would find a new job with the help of state employment service or would be called back by their former employer. Weekly benefit amount was set at 50 percent of claimants’ most recent wages and benefit duration was to last just a few weeks. Over time, duration was increased in most states to 26 weeks and extended with federal assistance during periods of high unemployment. Benefit amount increased as wages across the board increased.
A well-administered system of jobless benefits and employment services helped maintain the connection between work, earned income, and well-being for 75 years. That connection has been severely strained during the Great Recession and the pandemic by the huge increases in the amount and duration of state and federal benefits. Whether it can be restored is yet to be determined.
Human material well-being relates to the needs of the human body, but not to the requirements of the mind and spirit. Work for many is a source of personal development in that it offers opportunities to learn new skills and to put one’s creative talents to the test. The workplace puts workers in touch with one another, provides an environment for friendships to develop and a network of support when friends need help to manage a problem or crisis at home. The economic lockdown that began last year and continued well into this year denied workers in non-essential businesses the source of development and support that work normally affords. Surely we will not repeat that mistake should public health officials and politicians order lockdowns in response to the Covid-19 Delta variant.
School is a special type of workplace for children that is designed specifically for meeting the needs of their minds and spirits. Their development is still very much a work in progress and requires in-class instruction to bring to bear the full resources of the school that will further their development. Restricting students once again to at-home learning, or mandating masks for in-class instruction, would repeat the mistakes made last year by public health specialists, politicians, and teacher unions. Normally healthy children are at low risk of getting infected. They do not require masking for their own safety. Let teachers wear masks if they feel at risk or assign them to on-line instruction for children with pre-existing conditions who are at higher risk.
For many, a place of worship is absolutely essential to helping them cope with the troubles besetting their mind or spirit. Considering a place of worship as nothing more than a nonessential business, and mandating their shutdown as was done last year by many state governors, was a most serious mistake in judgment on their part. It denied the faithful the opportunity to gather together to worship their Creator, listen to their minister preach to their needs from the sacred scriptures, lift up their voices in song, receive the bread of life. Most egregiously, they were refused the opportunity to bury their loved ones properly.
It was not so much the ignorance of public officials, politicians, and teacher unions that failed during the pandemic to take proper account of our well-being. It was their arrogance in thinking that they know better than we do what our needs are and what our well-being depends on. Should we trust them once more if the Delta variant leads them to re-establish the same game plan as used last year?
In a working democracy, the people are presumed to know how to manage their own affairs and be willing to undertake that responsibility. They call on local and state governments only when they are unable to manage their affairs without outside help. In turn, the federal government intervenes only when state and local governments are unable to effectively deal with certain public problems. Any social order that replaces individual control of decision-making with governmental control reduces the individual to a creature of the government and replaces democracy with authoritarianism. Some of our elected officials act as if they already prefer authoritarian rule to democratic rule. In any such state of affairs, individual and family well-being is determined by the authoritarians in charge.
Authoritarians come in various sizes and shapes. They often resort to language such as “get out of the way” to force their will on those they regard as their subordinates. Some are downright awful. The governors of the two largest states in the country come to mind, as does the mayor of the largest city in the Midwest and the several Congressional representatives known as the Squad. Beware of these kinds of persons. They are much too eager to replace your judgment as to what’s best for your own well-being and your family’s with their own elitist opinion.
Compliance is not the distinguishing characteristic of a free people. It’s courage in the face of the oppressor.
Edward J. O’Boyle is Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
