Thanksgiving is a unique national holiday not because it recalls a specific historical event, commemorates those who have given their lives in the service of their country, honors those whose labor brings us the goods and services we need, or reminds us of the significance of religion to the foundation and continuation of our republic. Thanksgiving is built on an entirely different idea. It sets aside one day in the year when all Americans gather at home to give thanks for what we have as Americans. Thanks for things large and small such as the following.
Your children and grandchildren are drug-free.
You understand that marriage is more than a pair of shoes that you discard when they become worn out.
You have friends who still support you even when you’ve become a grumpy old person.
Your governor knows the difference between a people’s republic and a constitutional republic.
Your dog loves you unconditionally.
You had a mentor in your life when you were growing up.
You’d rather have the Cajun Navy at a time of distress than FEMA.
You get the news from a cable news station without a shameless promotion of the host’s latest book.
You’ve got a friend who can fix anything electrical or any electronic device and never asks to be paid.
You have access via live streaming of the funeral service of a dear friend who lives far away.
You want to stand up and cheer when you watch Jimmy Cagney dancing in Yankee Doodle Dandy.
Your granddaughter’s fifth-grade drama teacher begins her report card with “She BURSTS into my classroom every morning …”
Your U.S. senator uses humor to skewer the misfits who hold high positions in government.
Your pediatrician breaks down in tears when she hears of a child she doesn’t know who has died in an accident.
You have a laptop that works every time you boot up.
You still prefer hearing “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Hanukkah” to “Happy Holidays”.
Your airline flight is trouble-free and on time.
You know from personal experience of the wonderful work done by physical and occupational therapists.
You have a pastor who at worship service knows when to conclude his/her prepared remarks.
Your butcher knows exactly how to trim your cut of meat.
You know where in town the best bakery is located.
You’ve figured out the difference between compelled speech and free speech.
You have learned that science and faith are not necessarily in conflict. The one informs us about how we are made, the other tells us why we were made.
You put aside the chore of raking the pine straw and leaves on your lawn to marvel at the beauty of the changing fall colors.
You cherish the memories of your now deceased mother and father.
You give thanks for the police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel in your community who are ready day or night whenever their help is needed.
You wonder about your grandson’s fifth-grade teacher who awarded that rascal a conduct grade of 100 percent on his first-term report card.
You were required to enroll in the class of a university professor who truly loved teaching the introductory course in Shakespeare.
Your local court system regards every person tried as innocent, convicting only the guilty ones and setting free all the rest.
You respect the wisdom of the founders of our republic for giving us the Bill of Rights to protect us from anyone who would trample on those God-given rights.
You remain hopeful that Thanksgiving next year brings many such things, large and small, to be thankful for.
Edward J. O’Boyle can be reached at (318) 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
