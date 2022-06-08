What we know and don’t know about economic conditions today and tomorrow. We begin with what we know.
According to the establishment survey the number of jobs grew by 390,000 between April and May, with most sectors showing improvement including notably federal, state, and local government payrolls which grew by 57,000. However, a deeper dive into the numbers revealed scattered sectors showing job losses of 33,000 in general merchandise stores, roughly 8,000 jobs each in transportation equipment, food and beverage stores, clothing stores, along with smaller losses in building material and garden supply stores and in finance and insurance.
According to the household survey none of the changes in the number of persons employed (+321,000), unemployed (+9,000), and not in the labor force (-211,000) were statistically significant, reminding us that the household survey is not a complete count of the number of persons but are estimates based on a sample of approximately 60,000 households. This means that all three of these estimates from the household survey failed to meet the 90 percent confidence level necessary to reach statistical significance.
One very important metric is the increase in the number of persons (349,000) working part time due to slack work or business conditions. This estimate is statistically significant. Does this suggest that most, if not all, of the increase in total employment (321,000) took place among those who were working part time due to slack work?
Often stated and repeated by economic analysts and commentators is that there are millions of job vacancies across the United States; the Bureau of Labor Statistics number of vacant jobs for the entire month of April 2022 is 11.4 million. They rarely, if ever, mention that in the same month there were 6.0 million job separations including 1.2 million largely involuntary layoffs and discharges, along with 4.4 million mostly voluntary quits.
The same criticism applies to cable TV commenters. This morning (June 3) one of the most popular TV shows featured 8 persons commenting for 30 minutes, uninterrupted by commercial messages, on what the May jobs report indicates about the national economy and the prospects for the future. Not a single one referred to the June 2 BLS report on labor productivity, unit labor costs, and real wages. Quarterly labor productivity across the entire nonfarm business sector fell by an annual rate of 7.3 percent during the first- quarter 2022, the largest decline since 1947.
At the same time, unit labor costs rose by an annual rate of 12.6 percent. The large increase in unit labor costs indicates that inflation is likely to continue at high levels. With the 4.4 percent dip in real hourly compensation per hour, personal consumption expenditures which are the main factor contributing to GDP are likely to deteriorate in the months ahead. We will know much more about the state of the national economy in July when the advance estimates of second-quarter GDP become available.
What we don’t know. What is happening to the quality and reliability of the data from the establishment survey and the household survey given the large continuing flow of illegal migrants across our southern border, many of whom are single males? Are they working and included in the estimates derived from both surveys, or not? If they are working but not included are they contributing to the growth of the underground economy? Are employers hiring them but not including them in their payroll numbers?
The border state of Arizona is the only state that from March to April 2022 showed higher rates of unemployment across the state and in everyone of its metro areas. In addition, Yuma, which is located 10 miles from the border with Mexico, reported the highest jobless rate (13.1 percent) among the 389 metro areas in the United States. In March 2022, Yuma had 9,999 persons unemployed. In April the jobless number had climbed to 12,482. Are these metrics just statistical anomalies or do they reflect the many migrants who have taken up residence in Arizona?
In like manner, are the large numbers of inner-city youths who have drifted away from their dysfunctional families and joined gangs included in the establishment and household surveys, or not? How does that drift influence the household incomes of their families, their unemployment rate and poverty rate?
Are we headed toward recession? We will know more as to whether we are, or not, by July 28 when the Bureau of Economic Analysis releases its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP. If the estimate indicates further decline from its first-quarter estimate, we are in recession subject to more complete estimates in August and September. If not, we may be headed toward recession at some later time.
Even so, many Americans are puzzled as to why inflation has made meeting the basic needs of their families so much more difficult at the same time hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants are crossing the southern border, taking up residence in the United States and taking advantage of government programs designed to meet their needs. The simple answer is both inflation and wave after wave of illegal immigration are being rationalized by the same argument that they promote two of the primary objectives of the political party that currently dominates decision-making in Washington. That party intentionally wants prices for gasoline and diesel fuel to rise sufficiently to make electric vehicles more affordable and to thereby promote the Green Revolution.
The very same party wants open borders to change the demographics of the United States for the purpose of diluting the influence of the white population in all matters political, economic, and cultural. This is taking place on President Biden’ watch, but it appears that both objectives originated with former President Obama and his campaign promise of hope and change.
In just a few years, hope and change have morphed into the killing fields of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, District of Columbia, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, New Orleans, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other metro areas, and a hopelessness on the part of the frightened populations trapped in those cities which no one in authority seems terribly interested in responding to their pleas for help.
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
