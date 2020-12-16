With the Supreme Court refusing to hear the latest challenges to improprieties in the ways in which states changed their election laws, and the Electoral College confirming Joe Biden’s election to the presidency of the United States, the issue is settled. Whatever fraud there might have taken place in the swing states no longer matters because the differences in votes cast for Biden and Trump were large enough that however many disputed ballots there might have been would not change who prevailed in those states.
Even so, the issue of fraud in our election process remains very troubling. The prevailing rule now is fraud is acceptable as long as it does not influence the outcome of the election. The companion rule is don’t bother to look for it. Taken together these two rules assure that voter fraud will continue because what is unacceptable in principle has become tolerable in practice. More than likely, voter fraud will become even worse because concealing it is easy, finding it is difficult, and denying it requires nothing more than a little chutzpah. The main operating principle has morphed into no need to look for fraud because our research demonstrates that it’s a myth.
In essence that was the conclusion reached in a 2007 report prepared by the Brennan Center for Justice funded in part by progressive ideologue George Soros. That report, which was authored by a Harvard Law School graduate, is methodologically flawed. Specifically, it uses the Brennan Center’s own data on allegations of fraud, which the author then debunks, but none of the data from the only source that is expressly intended to ferret out fraud: audits conducted by or for state election authorities. In other words, the 2007 report relied entirely on secondary sources of information rather than primary sources. That’s equivalent to relying on hear-say evidence in a criminal investigation instead of corroborating evidence from witnesses at the scene of the crime. Nevertheless, the Brennan Center and others still use a report published 13 years ago to discredit claims made today of voter fraud in the presidential election. This “research” amounts to affirming the findings the Brennan Center wanted and paid for, which is not so uncommon for researchers who get paid for producing on demand.
Today, according to Pew Center Research, only 20 percent of adult Americans say they trust the federal government. Trust in government depends importantly on the integrity of the state election officials who manage the process, count the votes, and report the results. Without audits, their integrity cannot be confirmed and trust in the federal government likely will erode. Advantage in future elections goes to those politicians willing to turn election laws inside out in order to get the desired outcomes.
In addition to more tolerance for fraud in coming elections, the American people can expect the following from the new administration in Washington .
First, men and women of good character will not run for public elected office because any incumbent they might challenge likely has shaped the election laws and process to personal advantage.
Second, the socialist state that Joe Biden will impose and enforce requires large increases in taxes and deficit spending. More and more economic and financial transactions will be “off the books” to avoid any sales taxes or income taxes owed. Deals will be made in cash with no paper trails and no banking records. In 2018 the so-called “underground economy” was estimated at $2.25 to $2.46 trillion which represents 11-12 percent of GDP. In November alone deficit spending by the federal government reached $207 billion. Our children and grandchildren will bear the burden of managing somehow to pay the interest owed on trillions of dollars of debt. A $30 trillion public debt with a 3 percent interest rate makes for $900 billion interest payments every year.
Third, residents of cities and states that are strapped for cash to pay their operating expenses and have to raise taxes to cover the shortfall will relocate to other cities and states where taxes and regulations are more reasonable. Taxpayers who do not relocate will reposition their investment portfolios to shelter their returns in business-friendly places. With half of its residents dependent on government handouts, the City of East St. Louis Illinois died in the 1960s when no one was left to energize the local economy. Today, Baltimore is in a similar condition. Other major cities face the same grim conditions.
Fourth, increasingly mayors and governors will consider themselves not servants of the people but authority figures whose word is to be followed without question even when it does more harm than good.
Fifth, politicians will promise that they can and will unify the country but they will continue to use divisive identity politics to get elected and re-elected.
Sixth, information that used to come to us through print journalism will be screened by the tech giants who now control that information and will be reported to us on cable TV where the line between fact and opinion has become blurred and naked partisanship rules.
Seventh, we hesitate to suggest the following but the brave new world of socialism could force the United States in the years ahead to default on the public debt.
Self-governance is slipping away under the weight of a massive federal government controlled by a relative handful of people who arrive in Washington as elected officials, raising millions from special-interest groups and tilting state election laws to get re-elected. They lie whenever necessary to remain in control. Whenever they are unseated in an election, they remain there as lobbyists, consultants, strategists, and heads of the government agencies commanding thousands of bureaucrats. Some who retain access to the levers that control government funds find positions as university presidents or as directors of corporations dependent on Washington for their survival. The best among them leave Washington disgusted with a revolving-door culture of elitists and authoritarians who do not bother to listen to the American people because they are better than the American people.
Will the Republic survive the wave of socialists coming to Washington to grow an even larger and more powerful government which will tell us how to live our lives and force us to pay for their schemes through higher taxes and more regulation?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
