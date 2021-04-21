At the very end of the 1961 movie Judgement at Nuremberg condemned German judge Ernst Janning, played by Maximilian Schell, asks to speak privately from his cell with American Judge Dan Haywood, played by Spencer Tracy. With a look of bewilderment on his face Janning who before the war was a highly respected judge in Germany asks Haywood who considers himself a simple country lawyer this question: “Where did I go wrong?” Haywood answers simply: “When you first sentenced to death a man you knew to be innocent.”
After a year of murder and mayhem across the United States, punctuated by a summer of burning, looting, and rioting, Janning’s question is being raised again all across a terribly divided America: Where did we go wrong? What is happening to our republic and constitution? Haywood’s answer comes to mind: When we first killed a human being who we knew to be innocent. The date was January 22, 1973. The place was Washington, DC. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade. The issue was abortion on demand.
That decision created a special class of non-persons inferior, in the eyes of the Court, to all other human beings. In their dissent Justices William Rehnquest and Byron White described the majority ruling as an “exercise in raw judicial power”. The very arbitrariness of the Court’s argument insured that the conflict between the rights of the pregnant woman and the rights of the unborn baby would remain unsettled for years. In a moral and legal sense the conflict is between mother and baby. In a social and political context this conflict has produced a division between persons who support the mother’s right to choose and those who advocate the baby’s right to live. This division and associated tension has persisted for the past 48 years.
A similar tension has emerged through other manifestations of the dehumanization of human beings principally by intentional killing as the answer to other apparently irreconcilable differences and conflicts. Death is the answer for terminal illness. For a life devoid of meaning. For dealing drugs. For a deformed newborn. For a failed marriage, a broken love affair. For belonging to a rival gang. For angry words exchanged in traffic. For disrespecting. For a pair of sneakers. Murder-suicide, drive-by-shootings, mercy killing, slow death by drug and alcohol abuse, collateral damage of vicious regional wars, infanticide, physician-assisted suicide, street gang turf battles, not to mention human trafficking and child abuse.
The sad reality of contemporary American culture is that we have grown accustomed to death and dying by violent means, starting with the unborn and spreading to other human targets including those who are terminally ill, hopeless, or defective. Americans today face and must cope with the new reality that our culture is increasingly one of death and despair.
Today we find ourselves powerless to stop or even understand mass shootings. Time after time we are reduced to calling them “senseless”. Time after time we call out to public officials to “do something”. But those shootings are not senseless. They are partly but importantly the consequence of human beings no longer able to bear the stress of everyday living in America. Surrounded and supported by a culture of death and despair, the perpetrators relieve that tension in the own minds quite sensibly. They take the lives of others, often indiscriminately, and then take their own life. Their tension has been removed.
A loving husband kills his terminally ill wife because he no longer can cope with the tension of seeing her suffer. A driver with a criminal record shoots and kills a state trooper who has pulled him over for speeding because he cannot handle the stress of returning to prison. A teenager kills his mother and father because for him family life has become unbearable. The husband, the convicted felon, the teenager are alike in that all three suffer from the tension of being a divided self.
With more than 60 million unborn babies having been killed since 1973 and one in four American women having undergone an abortion by age 45, the lesson is a very powerful one. We kill more than the unborn through abortion. We kill our own conscience, our own sense of right and wrong. We begin to see the evil of killing as good because it relieves the tension in our divided self: life is sacred, taking life is evil. When taking one life is perceived as good, taking it on a massive scale will be rationalized in the same way. Bringing a halt to the one is necessary for stopping the other. More gun control laws will not bring an end to the killing because killing has been implanted in our culture as a good thing.
We became a barbaric nation when we accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade. Acceptance was made easy by putting the procedure out-of-sight and therefore out-of-mind. Acceptance of abortion was rationalized on grounds that for many women a pregnancy stood in the way of her personal development and well-being, even women from families with strong convictions regarding the sacred dignity of the unborn child.
Where did we go wrong? As with Ernst Janning’s character in Judgement at Nuremberg, we went wrong when we accepted Roe v. Wade which set in motion the destruction of tens of millions of innocent unborn babies. Having rationalized their destruction as good, we have found it much easier to accept the evil of intentional death as good in so many other instances: terminal illness, deformity, life without meaning, failed marriage, turf dispute.
We are a divided nation because in the end we are divided selves. Our self-dividedness is characterized by an awareness that we have gone wrong but an ignorance as to why we have gone wrong. Until we come to the realization that intentionally killing those who are innocent is intrinsically evil we will remain divided selves and a nation divided. Didn’t Lincoln warn us more than 150 years ago that a nation divided against itself cannot endure?
Edward J. O’Boyle is a Senior Research Associate with Mayo Research Institute. He has offices in West Monroe, Lake Charles and New Orleans. He can be reached at 381-4002 or edoboyle737@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.