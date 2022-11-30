Even if we believed Jesus was born in a stable (he wasn’t; remember: mangers were common features of one-room homes at the time), it still would not be the best time for us to break out the Nativity set.
Not yet.
This coming Sunday we will celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent, a time during the church calendar which we look forward to the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ.
But Advent is not Christmas; it is not the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.
Don’t get me wrong; Nat King Cole’s Christmas music is playing in our house and the Christmas tree is up and the smell of gingerbread is in the air.
But, during Advent, we remember the coming of Jesus the King and we look forward to when the Lord Jesus Christ shall come again to judge the world in righteousness and minister judgment to the people in uprightness.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
I want to speak to you upon the privilege of having Christ for our King, and upon the graciousness of Christ in allowing Himself to be our King, and permitting us to become His subjects.
My purpose at this time, is rather to set forth what God does for us in this matter than what He demands of us. To me, it seems inexpressibly beautiful that while we are in one place bidden to “kiss the Son,” and accept Him as our King, we have, in another portion of Scripture, such a delightful declaration as this, “I will be thy king.”
Man was once happy in Eden, for God was his King, but when he cast off his allegiance to God, and became a rebel and a traitor, then he lost both his paradise and his peace.
Ever since then, man has, morally and spiritually, needed a King, and the deep groaning of the natural man is, “Give me a king.”
Now, first, this is the cry of weakness. Man finds himself to be a poor puny creature, and he feels that he wants to look up to someone greater, stronger, wiser, more enduring than himself. There are some plants that cannot grow much unless they can get something stronger than themselves to which they can cling and around which they can twine.
You may, perhaps, have seen them, when they have been away from a wall or a tree, stretching out their tendrils, and seeking for something to climb upon, and if they do not find it, they fall to the ground till, in the damp weather their leaves grow wet and rot, and the plant is in a sickly state in which it can barely exist.
Such is human nature. It is a trailing thing, and it fain would be a climbing thing, and a clinging thing. In some persons, this trait is very conspicuous. They are always wanting somebody to whom they can cling, and this tendency is the source of the greatest possible danger and sorrow to them.
They select wrong objects for their love and trust, and consequently, they are betrayed, they are disappointed, and they sadly learn the meaning of that text, “Cursed is the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD.”
That is the result when this clinging tendency is wrongly used, but many people have this tendency. Man is weak and he knows that he is weak, and therefore, he cries, “‘Give me a king’—someone who will guide me, direct me, govern me, rule me, take care of me.”
Besides being the cry of weakness, it is also, oftentimes, the sigh of distress. For we read, “O Israel, thou hast destroyed thyself; but in me is thine help.” Then follows my first text, “I will be thy king.”
Do you see the connection of the two passages? A King is promised to them because they had destroyed themselves.
When a man feels that he has destroyed himself—brought himself down to destruction by his sin and folly, then he too, cries, “Give me a King.” He wants help that he may be brought up out of his sad condition.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Theocracy,” delivered on Sept. 23, 1877 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.