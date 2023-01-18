Biblically speaking, to be a son of God is to be a king, and not just any king.
As David sings of it in Psalm 2, to be a son of God, to be a king, is to inherit a kingdom which God Himself has prepared, a kingdom of all nations.
David begins the psalm, scratching his head and questioning the folly of the nations and rulers who believe they can band together against Yahweh, the conspiracies of men that amount to so little that Yahweh simply laughs and scoffs at them.
Understood to be principally a psalm about Jesus the Christ, Jesus the King, Psalm 2 warns the kings of the nations to “serve Yahweh with fear,” but the psalm contains the promise that we, too, shall rule with Christ, for “Yahweh said to me, My Son you are.”
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
“Thou art my King, O God.” That is the acknowledgement of faith.
Let me just pause a moment and ask each one of you here, “Can you say that?”
Can you say that, my brother? Can you say that, my sister?
He is not your King, then? He is your Creator, but not your King! He is your Preserver, but not your King! He will be the Judge of quick and dead, yet He is not your King! He is the one and only Savior of the lost, yet He is not your King!
Sadly, sorrowfully, let this thought eat into your spirit, “Then, I am a rebel against the Lord Jesus Christ.”
For He is, lawfully and rightly, your King, and you are a traitor, for your heart plots against Him.
Remember also that if you die without accepting Him as your King, there is a text which I scarcely dare to quote, yet I must, and as I do so, let it fall like fiery hail upon your spirit, “But those mine enemies, which would not that I should reign over them, bring hither, and slay them before me.”
God grant that none of you may ever know what that terrible verse means.
But now, having given you that word of warning, I ask you to think of the blessedness of having the Lord to be your King.
If you look at this forty-fourth psalm, you will see that when God is our King, we may confidently expect to enter upon our inheritance in the skies, “Thou didst drive out the heathen with thy hand, and plantedst them.”
That is to say, each one of the tribes that entered Canaan under Joshua, obtained its proper portion in the covenant-given land of promise, and we, who are under the leadership of King Jesus, the true Joshua, the one and only Savior, shall win the heritage above, and each one of us shall stand in his lot at the end of the days, blessed forever and ever in our portion in the heavenly Canaan.
Notice, next, that, if the Lord be our King, we may expect help in the time of trouble. Read the whole of verse four, “Thou art my King, O God: command deliverances for Jacob.”
If ever you are in poverty—if ever you are in sickness—if ever you are under slander and reproach—if ever your spirit is depressed—if ever family trials affect you—if ever the clouds in your sky are heavy, and the days are dark—you may go to your King.
You may tell Him all and expect Him to “command deliverances” for you, for if He be your King, He will see you through, and bear you up, and make what appears to be evil to work for your good, and cause your troubles to prove to be the best of blessings to you.
Who would not have such a King as this?
Next, notice that if the Lord be our King, we should repose in Him entirely, as the psalmist says, “For I will not trust in my bow, neither shall my sword save me.”
What a mercy it is to be able to put up your weapons—to feel that there is Another who fights for you—to have done with care, worry, distress, and just to feel that you have left everything with Jesus your King!
If He cannot do it, then it must be left undone. Oh, it is blessed to feel that you have put the affairs of your soul into your King’s hands, and that you have left the whole of them with Him, in the utmost confidence!
Who would not have a King upon whom it is perfectly safe to rely?
And last of all, he who takes Christ to be his King has cause for present joy and rejoicing. In the eighth verse, the psalmist says, “In God we boast all the day long, and praise thy name for ever.”
He who has Christ for his King need never be ashamed of his Monarch, or of his Monarch’s livery, or of his Monarch’s laws, or of his Monarch’s friends. He may, rather, adopt the high strain of boasting in his God, and triumphing in Him all the day long.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Theocracy,” delivered on Sept. 23, 1877 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.