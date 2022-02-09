When the apostle Paul wrote a fourth time to the church in Corinth (2 Corinthians), he faced extreme opposition. Some had risen up in the church there and challenged his authority. “He is weak; his speech is poor,” they said.
“This fellow Paul is not what a strong leader looks like,” was surely the statement from those teachers of a false gospel at Corinth.
And Paul underwent severe tribulation after tribulation and almost died (2 Corinthians 11:23-30). He certainly did not meet the expectations which cultures, including our American society, have of heroes and leaders.
But Paul, like the prophet Daniel, humbled himself in spite of opposition from everyone, including friends, so that God’s truth might be known.
“Therefore, I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong” (12:10).
In a sermon in the early 20th century, the famous preacher Charles Spurgeon reminded his congregation that they might face the prospect, like Paul, of losing friends amid tribulation—at which point, who must we rely on?
What Spurgeon preached:
Oh, those time servers who look one way and pull the other, like the wherry-men upon the stream. As for Lord Fair-speech, Lord Time-server, Mr. Smooth-man, Mr. Anything, Mr. Facing-both-ways, Mr. Two-tongues, and all the members of their club, Mr. By-ends included, the entire company of them will be swept away when the Judge comes with the besom of destruction.
I know you feel the force of this truth. How you loathe a friend who will not stick to you in dark times. Do you remember that companion of yours who used to call in of an evening, and sit and chat with you? What a dear fellow he seemed.
You always thought he was a sincere friend, you liked him much, and you confided in his judgment as you often took counsel together. And all went well till, one day, when the dark clouds began to gather over your head. It made a serious change in your circumstances.
What was it? A severe loss in business, or perhaps a bankruptcy, now you cannot keep such a well-spread table, or wear as good a hat as you used to do, there is not so much nap on your Sunday coat, you look rather less thriving than in days of yore.
What has become of your friend? Ah, never mind, let him stay where he is, for you have not suffered much loss by getting rid of him. He was never worth knowing before, but you have found out his worthlessness now, and I advise you to have nothing more to do with him. Do you not despise the character of such a man? Do you not feel in your heart, “Well, I can forgive him, but I will have nothing more to do with such a fellow”?
This is but a picture of yourselves if you try to follow Jesus Christ only when you are in the society of his people, and as easily lend yourselves to sing a frivolous or lewd song when you are with the ungodly. What is that man’s profession worth who lets his tongue run loose with flippant speech and vain conversation when he gets into the company of such friends as are known to be sons of Belial?
Oh, that we had more Daniels who would serve the Lord continually. The only way to build up a character which will be proof against the temptations of the age, and of your own immediate surroundings, is to commit your cause to God, as Daniel did.
Be much in prayer. Prayer keeps the Christian steadfast.
You may make a loud profession, but it will not last without prayer. Amid work and worry, heavy responsibilities and incessant anxiety, you had need often renew the confession of sin and weakness on your bended knees.
Then again, you must have a lively faith in the living and true God, as the prophet had, for only this can sustain you in such a warfare. Is your faith genuine, of the right metal? Spurious faith soon loses its edge.
The Christian is in hard straits if he finds that when most he needs courage and comfort, all his strength and joy have departed. Prove your faith in the petty skirmishes of the passing hour, if you would have it endure the perilous conflicts of an evil day.
Have you a religion that did not begin with rigorous self-denial? Away with every counterfeit.
That faith which lives on Jesus only, rests on Jesus solely, builds on Jesus wholly, and shows itself in earnest prayer, will give you a consistency and decision of character that will make you like Daniel all your days.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
