When Solomon is presented with the two prostitutes—one saying the living is my child and the dead thy child, and the other saying, the dead is thy child and the living my child—he calls for a sword so the child may be cut in two.
The mother of the living child yearned for her son’s life and said, “Slay him not but give him to the other woman.”
And the unjust prostitute who had stolen the child said, “Let him be neither mine nor thine. Cut him up.”
Righteousness, justice—is making what is right manifest to all.
Solomon calls for a sword to cut up the living in order to make what is right manifest before all.
But the mother of the living child, the prostitute, also is righteous. Now, certainly, neither we nor God condones the prostitute’s lifestyle or her immoral activities, but in the context of the courtroom, she is already in the right; she is just. Solomon’s wisdom simply makes her righteousness in that situation known to all, including to her adversary.
And how did the mother demonstrate her righteousness? She does this by imitating God: She gives up her son in order to save life: “O my lord, give her the living child, and in no wise slay it.”
Like God the Father, she sacrificed her son to save his life.
Like Abraham on Mount Moriah, she was willing to sacrifice the life of her son.
Like Israel in Egypt, she gave up her son to the Lord’s protection.
Rather than let the situation escalate to the point of seeing the child cut in half, the mother was willing to endure public shame in the king’s court. She was willing to deny the deepest yearning of her bowels—for the son grown in her own womb—to preserve life.
She undermined any platform for sin to continue by denying herself. By offering to give her child to the unjust prostitute, the mother’s righteousness stopped sin in its tracks and prevented it from further growing and twisting reality.
By volunteering to suffer injustice, the mother stopped injustice.
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached concerning how we are weighed by God, using another woman, Mrs. Too-Good, as an example:
One of the scales into which I would have every man put himself, at least once in his life—I say at least once, because, if not, heaven is to him a place the gates of which are shut forever—I would have every man put himself into the scales of the divine law. There stands the law of God.
This law is a balance which will turn, even were there but a grain of sand in it. It is true to a hair. It moves upon the diamond of God’s eternal immutable truth. I put but one weight into the scale.
It is this—“You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart; with all your mind; with all your soul and with all your strength”—and I invite any man who thinks himself to be of the right stamp and flatters himself that he has no need of mercy—no need of washing in the blood of Jesus Christ; no need of any atonement—I invite him to put himself into the scales and see whether he is full weight, when there is but this one commandment in the other scale.
Oh, my friends, if we did but try ourselves by the very first commandment of the law, we must acknowledge that we are guilty. But when we drop in weight after weight till the whole sacred 10 are there, there is not a man under the scope of heaven who has one grain of wit left, but must confess that he is short of the mark—that he falls below the standard which the law of God requires.
Mrs. Too-Good has often declared that she, herself, has done all her duty and perhaps a little more.
She says she has been even more kind to the poor than there was any occasion for.
She says that she has gone to church more frequently than even her religion requires; that she has been more attentive to the sacraments then the best of her neighbors and if she does not enter heaven, she does not know who will. “If I have not a portion among the saints, who can possibly hope to see God’s face in light?”
No, madam, but I am sorry for you. You are light as a feather when you go into the scales. In these wooden balances of your own ceremonies you may, perhaps, be found right enough, but in those eternal scales, with those tremendous weights—the ten commandments of the law—the declaration is suspended over your poor, foolish head.
“You are weighed in the balances and are found wanting.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The scales of judgment,” delivered on June 12, 1859 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
