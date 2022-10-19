If a minister is not teaching from the Bible, the minister is leading you straight into a ditch.
That was the point made by famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon in a sermon about one’s priorities when choosing a leader.
There have been times when we have visited other churches on trips or on vacations and listened to a sermon at another church, in which the minister failed to quote or refer to a single verse in the Bible.
That’s a problem.
If a minister is not teaching the Word of God, the minister is teaching something else.
In his epistles, Paul refers to himself as a servant or minister who proclaims the gospel, which is the good news that Jesus is Lord. And Jesus Himself tells us in Luke 24:44 that the Law of Moses, the prophets and the Psalms—in other words, the entire Old Testament—all testify to the gospel.
That means ministers simply must teach from the entire Bible, all the time. That’s how you proclaim the good news about Jesus.
Everything else is empty philosophy.
What Spurgeon preached:
When a man chooses a bad leader for his soul, at the end of all bad leadership there is a ditch.
A man teaches error which he declares he has drawn from Scripture, and he backs it up with texts perverted and abused.
If you follow that error and take its teacher for a leader, you may, for a time, be very pleased with yourself for knowing more than the poor plain people who keep to the good old way, but mark my word, there is a ditch at the end of the error.
You do not see it yet, but there it is, and into it you will fall if you continue to follow your leader.
At the end of error, there is often a moral ditch and men go down, down, down—they scarcely know why—till presently, having imbibed doctrinal error, their moral principles are poisoned and like drunken men, they find themselves rolling in the mire of sin.
At other times, the ditch beyond a lesser error may be an altogether damnable doctrine. The first mistake was comparatively trifling, but, as it placed the mind on an inclined plane, the man descended almost as a matter of course, and almost before he knew it, found himself given over to a strong delusion to believe a lie.
The blind man and his guide, whatever else they miss, will be sure to find the ditch—they need no sight to obtain an entrance into that.
Alas, to fall into the ditch is easy, but how shall they be recovered? I would earnestly entreat, especially professing Christians, when novelties of doctrine come up, to be very cautious how they give heed to them.
And I have noticed when men have fallen into them, their usefulness ceased.
There are members and ministers of evangelical denominations who do not believe evangelical doctrine, or if they do believe it, they attach but little importance to it. Their sermons are essays on philosophy tinged with the gospel.
God save us from ever leaving the old gospel, or losing its spirit and the solid comfort which it brings.
All this should prevent us, as I think, from taking any man whatever as our leader, for if we trust to any mere man, though he may be right in 99 of the hundred, he is wrong, somewhere, and our tendency will be to be more influenced by his one wrong point than by any of his right ones.
Depend upon it, in matters of religion, that ancient malediction is abundantly verified, “Cursed is he that trusts in man and makes flesh his arm.”
There is one whom you may follow implicitly and one only. There is one whom you may trust without reserve and only one—the Man, Christ Jesus, the Son of God.
But if you do not wish to be led into errors of heart and practice, beware of men, and follow none but Jesus.
Follow no footprints but the footprints of that flock which follows at His heel. You will do best not even to follow the sheep, but to follow the Shepherd only, and to do that even if you walk alone. May the Holy Spirit be given you to lead you into all truth.
Thus much upon the great principle— let it act as a warning.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.