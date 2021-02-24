If an elected official has a proper regard for their office and duty, as well as toward God and their constituents, they will find themselves completely occupied with work.
In other words, an elected official doing their job has no time to nurture political ambition for another office or expand the boundaries of their rule.
According to John Calvin, the 16th century French reformer in Geneva, Switzerland, the same principle applies to citizens, too.
If a man has three times as much revenue as his household requires but still wants more and more, without giving attention to relieving the distress of others or training his family in the fear of God, his goods will be swallowed up, and he after them.
For these people, whether citizen or elected official, speak only about how they may bring all things under their control.
The honor of God holds little value to them, and they do not seek it.
That’s Calvin’s point in a sermon about the first chapter of the Book of Deuteronomy where Moses refers to the advice of his father-in-law, Jethro, to establish governors in Israel.
What Calvin told his congregation:
All people who are in any preeminence or authority should not be idols to sit over their people in pomp only, but they must bear the burden of the people, which is an honorable bondage.
When men are to be chosen to bear office, they must be chosen with discretion, and not taken at all adventure whosoever can thrust in himself first.
And specially we must observe Exodus 18, for there Jethro says we must take men who are stout, fearing God, lovers of the truth, and haters of covetousness.
For as much as God gives us the grace or rather privilege of choosing officers to govern us, which is not common to all people: in any wise let us not abuse that gift to God, or else we shall be amazed to see ourselves bereft of this gift.
Why have so many tyrannies crept into the world? When nations have forgone their freedom, there are no more elections, and princes do sell the offices of justice, and things are so out of order as is horrible to see.
When the people had the election in their hands, they abused it, and so were worthy that God should bereave them of the honor that he had done them.
Now then, it behooves us to mark well this doctrine, where it is said that when God gives a people liberty to choose officers, they must not abuse it, but must use discretion in choosing of them.
Yes and for as much as we may often times be deceived, it behooved us to resort to God, that he may give us discretion and govern us with his holy spirit, as though he had pointed them out with his finger whom we ought to choose.
And that is the cause why I said that election shall never be well ordered, except God overrule them by his holy spirit.
Last of all Moses says, “I will set them over you to rule you.” He shows that God had given him authority, and yet a man may see that he imparted it to that people, and showed by his doing, as we have seen before, that he challenged not to himself an inordinate power, but acknowledged that God had bound him to the common well-being.
So then, Moses has authority and knows well enough that God’s will was to prefer him above the rest of the people, and yet does not he abuse his right for all that, but refers all to the people. As if he should say, “I will but only show the way how to guide, and in so doing I will take the pain to myself, as for the honor, I give it over to you.”
And the same mind ought to be in all good magistrates and governors of people, that they may be able to maintain the authority that is requisite: for even to that end also has God set them up.
But howsoever the world go, let them not seek their own profit, but let them endeavor to make themselves fit ministers as near as is possible, always maintaining the chief charge that is committed to you.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from John Calvin’s collection of 200 sermons on the Book of Deuteronomy, specifically from the third sermon on the first chapter, delivered March 27, 1555.
