The Pharisees figure prominently in the New Testament as Jesus’ adversaries or as the perfervid outfit that produced Saul of Tarsus, persecutor of Christians.
Nowadays we use the word “pharisee” to mean a hypocrite, especially a religious one, someone who elevates their righteousness above that of others.
But we should be careful not to misunderstand the Pharisees. Some Pharisees, like Nicodemus, accepted Jesus. Other Pharisees warned Jesus of the troubles ahead of him (Luke 13:31-32). Jesus broke bread with Pharisees and interacted extensively with the Jewish sect.
Consider, moreover, that the Pharisees, unlike the Sadducees, believed in the resurrection. The Pharisees wanted God’s kingdom, and they wanted it here, on earth, just like Jesus.
But Jesus challenged the Pharisees because they did not understand how the kingdom would come or what it would look like. The Pharisees believed their purity codes would prove their political status as God’s nation above all other nations, if only they could get enough Jews to commit to the program.
No, Jesus says, in Me—the true Israel—all the nations of the earth shall be blessed. And it starts with an apparent political defeat, not a victory—crucifixion by your own people.
“If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me,” (Matthew 16:24).
In a sermon about the reputation of Jerusalem in the first century, the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon drew a picture of a Jewish leader concerned only with outward appearances.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
Lend me your eyes, and I will show you the worst man in Jerusalem. What—do you think that I am going to point out that tax-gatherer? By no means. He is a scoundrel, I admit. He exacted three times as much as he ought of that poor widow, and drained her resources.
No doubt he is a real bad fellow, but I know a worse.
Go knock at the door of yon affluent rabbi, you cannot be admitted just yet. Ask the servant where his master is. He will tell you that he is at prayers, he will not be at liberty for three-quarters of an hour at least. After a while he condescends to put in an appearance.
You look at him with surprise. Whatever is that remarkable feature on his forehead? You might fancy he must have fallen down and bruised himself and put a piece of plaster on his forehead. Oh, no, that little box on his frontal is inscribed with texts of Scripture. A Bible precept supplies him with a bold pretext. “Thou shalt bind them for a frontal between thine eyes.”
So, like a fool, taking the sound and leaving the sense, he has inserted a series of texts into a box and tied it on to his scalp.
And oh, what a deep fringe he has to his dress. It is half as long as his robe. What is that for? Because he is told to have a border to his garment, and so he has it broad, half an inch would have done, but he has it seven inches at least. He cannot do anything in moderation as it should be done. He must carry everything to an extreme.
If you wish to speak to this gentleman, you find he really cannot attend to you, because he is just going up to the temple, he has a little account to pay there. He shows it to you. Of course, he says he likes to show it. You can see how precise he is. It is a farthing, and an eighth part of it is for mint he has been using. He is very careful about tiny matters.
Before he goes to pay that, he tells the servant to mind and strain out all the gnats, lest he should swallow any unclean animal when he drinks his wine.
Follow him up to the temple, and you will observe him standing by himself. He is saying, “God, I thank thee that I am not as other men are.”
He would not have been such an atrocious villain had it not been for his religion. He wraps that about him as a cloak, and it prevents his seeing what a great sinner he is.
As Jesus said to the Pharisees, “If ye were blind, ye should have no sin; but now ye say we see; therefore, your sin remaineth.”
His soaring profession aggravates his heartless infamy. Surely, I think, this example falls fairly within the scope of my text. Jerusalem, as a locality the center of devoutness, became the cesspool of corruption.
When you are warned, and entreated, and be sought to turn from the error of your way, should you still pursue it?
“Being often warned, and hardening your neck,” the sentence is, “you shall be suddenly destroyed, and that without remedy.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Jerusalem the guilty,” delivered July 13, 1916 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
