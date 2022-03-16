Each time I revisit the sermons of Martin Luther—the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century—I am struck by his rhetorical skill. Here’s a minister who could really preach.
In the modern age, Martin Luther’s reputation is that of a stiff-necked rabble-rouser who was accomplished in the art of hurling invectives against his foes.
That’s too bad. As you will see from the sermon excerpt below, Luther had great mastery over the interconnected books of the Bible as well as a passion for encouraging his congregation not to close up their ears when God speaks to them—through His Word.
What Luther preached:
The apostle Paul defines murmuring against God as an open revolt actuated by unbelief in the Word, a manifestation of anger and impatience, an unwillingness to obey when events are not ordered according to the pleasure of flesh and blood, and a readiness instantly to see God as hating and unwilling to help.
Just so the Jews persistently behaved, despite Moses’ efforts to reconcile.
Being also continually punished for their perversity, they ought prudently to have abandoned their murmurings; but they only murmured the more.
The apostle Paul’s intent in the narration is to warn all who profess to be Christians, or people of God. He holds that the example of the Israelites ought deeply to impress us, teaching us to continue in the fear of God and to be conscious of it, and to guard against self-confidence.
For God by the punishments mentioned shows forcibly enough to the world that he will not trifle with, nor excuse, our sin—as the world and our own flesh fondly imagine—if we, under cover of his high and sacred name, dare despise and pervert his Word.
If we, actuated by presumptuous confidence in our own wisdom, our own holiness and the gifts of God, follow our private opinions, our own judgment and inclinations, and vainly satisfy ourselves with the delusion: “God is not angry with me, one so meritorious, so superior, in his sight.”
You learn here that God spared none of the great throng from Egypt, among whom were many worthy and eminent individuals, even the progenitors of Christ in the tribe of Judah.
He visited terrible punishment upon the distinguished princes and the leaders among the priesthood and other classes, and that in the sight of the entire people among whom he had performed so many marvelous wonders.
Having by Moses delivered them from temporal bondage in Egypt, and through his office spiritually baptized and sanctified them; having given Christ, to speak with, lead, defend and help them; having dealt kindly with them as would a father with his children.
Yet he visits terrible destruction upon these Jews because they have abused his grace and brought forth no fruits of faith, and have become proud, boasting themselves the people of God, children of Abraham and circumcised, sole possessors of the promise of a Messiah, and consequently sure of participating in the kingdom of God and enjoying his grace.
Now, as Paul teaches, if terrible judgment and awful punishment came upon these illustrious and good people, let us not be proud and presumptuous.
We are far inferior to them and cannot hope, in these last ages of the world, to know gifts and wonders as great and glorious as they knew.
Let us see ourselves mirrored in them and profit by their example, being mindful that while we are privileged to glory in Christ, in the forgiveness of sins and the grace of God, we must be faithfully careful not to lose what we have received and fall into the same condemnation and punishment before God which was the fate of this people.
For we have not yet completed our pilgrimage; we have not arrived at the place toward which we journey. We are still on the way and must constantly go forward in the undertaking, in spite of dangers and hindrances that may assail.
The work of salvation is indeed begun in us, but as yet is incomplete. We have come out of Egypt and have passed through the Red Sea; that is, have been led out of the devil’s dominion into the kingdom of God, through Christian baptism.
But we are not yet through the wilderness and in the promised land. There is a possibility of our still wandering from the way, into defeat, and missing salvation.
Nothing is lacking on God’s part; he has given us his Word and the Sacraments, has bestowed the Spirit, given grace and the necessary gifts, and is willing to help us even further. It rests with ourselves not to fall from grace, not to thrust it from us through unbelief, ingratitude, disobedience and contempt of God’s Word.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
