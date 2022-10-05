The Second Commandment in Exodus 20:4-6 says, “You shall not make for yourself a carving—any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; you shall not bow down to them nor serve them.”
The Hebrew word is not “commandment,” but actually “word”—the Ten Words, not the Ten Commandments.
And as the words of God, the Ten Words reveal Jesus Christ, who is the Word.
And the Second Word does not prohibit the making of pictures of God or pictures of scenes from the Bible and the like. It doesn’t forbid art which depicts Jesus or God. The Second Word says, “you shall not make a carving or a likeness” and then clarifies, “you shall not bow to them nor serve them.”
But we do bow and serve men.
For we ourselves are carved out and hewn out earth which God writes on: We are each nice and lovely sacks of earth, and, like the sons of Israel, God has separated us, severed us from the peoples, and now God writes His word on our hearts of beating dust.
So we must be careful to whom we bow and serve, who we choose as our leaders. They must themselves be leaders who are bow and serve the Word—Jesus Christ.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
It is evident that the disciple is generally drawn to the master who is most like himself—the blind man is led by the blind.
It is not merely that birds of a feather flock together and therefore, men of kindred minds form association with each other, but there is about us all a natural tendency to admire our own image and to be willing to submit to any who are superior to us, and yet are of our type.
It is true of teachers as of idols, “They that make them are like unto them.”
If the blind man could only see, he would not choose a blind man to be his guide.
But as he cannot see, he meets with one who talks as blind men talk, who judges things as they are in the dark, and who does not know what sighted men know and therefore, never reminds the blind man of his infirmity.
Idolatry is a prevailing sin because man is alienated from God who is a Spirit, and in his carnal folly demands a god whom his senses can apprehend.
You cannot, at first, understand how the blind man who sets up for a guide could expect to find clients. Neither would he, only there are so many other blind people about who know nothing about his blindness and are sure to come to him.
Mind you that you are not so blind yourself as to follow their example.
Young man, mind who it is you choose for a guide. Your tendencies will be to select a wrong one, because your tendencies themselves are wrong.
Pray that you may begin aright the journey of life, having divine grace infixed into your hearts, that you may choose the Christ of God who is “the way, the truth, and the life.”
O Lord, let no soul here be so blind as to choose blind atheism, blind skepticism, or blind superstition to be his leader.
You take the blind in the hand and lead them by a way that they know not and by paths which they have not seen. Do these things unto them and do not forsake them.
Having chosen his tutor, the student gradually becomes more and more like his master, or, having taken his guide, the tendency is to tread more closely in his footsteps and obey his rules more fully every day.
We must be all conscious that we imitate those whom we admire. love has a strange influence over our nature, to mold it into the form of our beloved.
A true disciple is like clay on the wheel and his master fashions him after his own image. We may be scarcely conscious of it, but we are most surely being conformed to the likeness of those to whose influence we submit ourselves.
Whoever, then, your master may be, dear friend, you are changing into his image.
If you choose to be led by the votary of pleasure, you will become more and more frivolous.
If you admire the slave of avarice, you will become avaricious.
If you feel the sway of the minion of vice, you will yourself grow vicious.
If a man who despises the Word of God becomes your hero, you will, before long, despise it, too. While you are gazing upon him with admiration, a kind of photography is going on, and you, like a sensitive plate, receive his image.
I charge you, therefore, to be careful who your guide becomes.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Forgiveness,” delivered on Jan. 25, 1906 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.