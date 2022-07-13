To the person who claims they do not attend church because Christians are hypocrites, I always want to say, “I wish everyone went to church to be a hypocrite.”
The word, “hypocrisy,” was originally a stage term meaning to “play a part” or to “pretend,” as though in a stage production.
And what, pray, is wrong if someone plays the part of a virtuous person? Is that not exactly what we train our children to do? To play the part of virtue until it becomes second nature to them?
When there is division or conflict between members of a church, we do not induce them to play the part of villainous gossipers and backbiters. We encourage such parties to put a smile on their face and pray for their brothers and sisters, even if they do not feel like it.
Christians are sinners who know they need to hear the Word of God from the mouth of God on Sunday. They are sinners who want to be fed by Him in His church, before His throne.
That’s why that certain someone does not want to attend church. They prefer only the testimony of a fallen image of God (man) for fear that hearing the perfect Word of God would pierce them to the very division of soul and spirit, joint and marrow.
But, for us Christians, please continue to play the part of a virtuous person. Pretend to be like Yahweh –gracious and kind and longsuffering all the day long. Be a hypocrite.
The 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther taught that division and inharmony in the church—what the unbeliever cannot tolerate—resulted when one part of the body esteemed itself more highly than another.
Just like the person who refuses to go to church because of the other human beings there.
What Luther preached:
Well, we cannot altogether prevent inharmony in the Church. Paul says (1 Corinthians 11:19), “For there must be also factions among you, that they that are approved may be made manifest among you.”
Wherever the Word of God has a foothold, there the devil will be. By the agency of his factions he will always build his taverns and kitchens beside God’s house. So he did at first, in Paradise.
In the family of Adam he entrenched himself, establishing there his church. And such has been his practice ever since, and doubtless will ever be.
He who takes offense at differences in the Church, who when he sees any inharmony at once concludes there is no Church there, will in the end miss both the Church and Christ. You will never find any congregation of such purity that all its members are unanimous on every point of belief and teaching and all live in perfect harmony.
Paul had experience in this matter in the case of the beautiful and famed Church at Corinth in Achaia, which he himself planted and where he taught two years. Soon after his departure they began to disagree about their preachers and to attach themselves to certain ones—some to Paul, some to Peter, some to Apollos.
Though these had all taught correctly, though they had been unanimous in their doctrine, yet men would cleave to a certain one because he was more or differently gifted than the others, could speak better, or was more attractive in personal appearance.
And among the ministers of the Church, if one had a special gift or office, he thought he ought to be a little better and a little greater than the others. Necessarily, from such division and inharmony, grew hatred, strife and jealousy, resulting in great injury and disorder to the Church.
We must, then, so far as possible, guard against this fatal evil, though we cannot altogether keep it out of the Church.
Were we to offer no resistance at all, the devil would seize all authority and bring every element into discord.
But when we resist Satan, God will continue to extend his grace and favor, and some fruit and improvement will follow.
Even were it not possible for us to accomplish anything, yet as faithful ministers we must not keep silent if we would not be regarded indolent hirelings who flee when the wolf comes. See John 10:12.
In 1 Corinthians, Paul begins by preaching on spiritual gifts and admonishing the Corinthians how to conduct themselves in respect to them. In proportion to the greatness and excellence of the gifts are flesh and blood inclined to discord and to coveting personal honor.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. Parker also is a pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from “Christ Our Example in Suffering,” from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons (Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost) translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
