Throughout the Scriptures, we are told to “incline the ear” to the instruction of our earthly fathers and our heavenly Father, too. But what does it mean to incline or bow the ear?
In the Bible, ears signify a person’s allegiance: to whom or what you listen to shows whom or what you will obey. When Jacob instructs his household to put away the foreign gods among them, they not only surrender the foreign gods in their hands but the earrings in their ears (Gen. 35:4).
Bowing the ear indicates submission. When describing the fall of the figure of the “son” in Proverbs, Solomon describes obedience and bowing the ear to instruction as analogous: “I have not obeyed the voice of my teachers, Nor inclined my ear to those who instructed me!” (Prov. 5:13).
In His ordinances to Israel at Mount Sinai, Yahweh allows a servant who loves his master and declines to be freed from service to have his ear pierced at the door or doorpost (Exod. 21:5-6).
The purpose of the ear piercing ritual signifies a symbolic dimension, rather than simply economic one: “And he (the servant) shall serve him forever” (Exod. 21:6b, emphasis added).
If God simply wanted to require the ear-awled slave to serve his master for all his days, He could have said exactly that: “to the end of his days,” or something like that. But God does not.
He says the slave shall serve his master to past beyond, which “to past beyond” or “forever” is predominantly used throughout the Scriptures to describe Yahweh, His kindevotion, His covenant, His word, His statutes, &c.
God desires that we should bow our ears to Him as He bows His ear to us in our distress.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
Brethren and sisters, if you are not disciples of Jesus Christ, remember He will receive you. He will receive you though you have been to other masters and learned a great deal under them, all of which you will have to unlearn.
It is a very easy thing to take a man and teach him if his mind is clear and clean. But you have learned a great deal that you will have to forget. O you of 40, 50, or 60, what a world of mischief there is in you that will have to come out.
Well, my Master will take you for pupils, though you have been with other masters all this while. And, though you do not know even the rudiments of what He is going to teach, He will take you. My Lord Jesus keeps an A B C school—He begins with the infants.
What a mercy it is that He takes such poor, stupid heads as ours, who know nothing except what we ought not to know. And I will add, if you have but very little capacity, or none at all, it does not matter:
“He takes the fool, and makes him know, The wonders of His dying love.”
Not many great men, not many mighty are chosen, but God has chosen the poor of this world, and things that are not, and things that are despised, yes, and weak things and foolish things, has God chosen.
Come to Him, for if you are incapable, He is not, and His capacity will soon overcome your incapacity.
You say, “I cannot learn.”
I do not wonder that you are troubled with that thought—it has often come across me when I see what little progress I have made after being so many years in His school.
If I had a human master, he would have been out of patience with me long ago. But the Lord Jesus Christ never gives up a scholar— having once commenced to teach, He continues His divine lessons till they are fully learned—and the more difficult it is for Him to teach, the more honor it will be when He gets all His scholars educated for the skies.
He will not brook a defeat in this matter—He will overcome ignorance, sin, hardness of heart, infirmity, and incapacity till He shall have instructed us in the lore of heaven and made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light. Come, dear brethren and sisters, you that are scholars of Christ, let us sit at His feet.
Let us follow in His ways more closely than ever. And you, dear friends, who as yet are not in His school, He says to you, “Who is simple, let him turn in here. As for him that needs understanding, let him eat of My bread and drink of the wine which I have mingled.”
May the good Lord incline your hearts to learn of Him, for Christ’s sake. Amen.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the
Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.