Why, in Leviticus 20, does Yahweh point out Molech? Certainly, the practices associated with Molech, such as the slaughter of children, are heinous.
But maybe there is more for us to learn. The name of Molech, after all, has the same letters as the Hebrew word melek, which means, “king.”
In this way, Molech is simply a proper name given to the deification of man’s desire to be melek—or king—instead of submitting to Yahweh’s kingship. Israel struggles with this problem throughout their history, too. In the Book of the Judges, we read over and over again, “there was no king in Israel and each man did what was right in his own eyes,” except this statement is meant to be ironic for there was a king and His name was Yahweh. Without God as King, each man is his own king, doing what is right in his own eyes.
Under the prophet Samuel, the people of Israel clamor for a king like the nations; they do not want Yahweh as king, they want to walk in the statutes of the nations: “Give us a king who will tax us to death, take our sons for his armies, take our daughters for himself.”
The Book of Kings and the Chronicles show just the kind of tyranny which results when man refuses to honor God as king, His Word as our governor—Jesus as Lord: Oppressive taxes, the sins of the flesh promoted openly, the slaughter of children.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
It is a dreadful thing to lead an aimless life. I know no person in the whole world, who is more wretched than a man who has no true objective in life.
His father, perhaps, left him all the wealth that he could desire, and now the sole occupation of his being is to kill time, and to dig its grave and his own also, as quickly as he can.
He does not live to benefit others, he has no high and noble objective as his guiding star, but he simply squanders his time till it is all gone.
Now that is the most miserable man I know.
A man, who is toiling hard to bring up a large family may be, and very often is, among the happiest of men.
A man who has an objective in life—especially if it be an unselfish one—and who strains all his faculties in order that he may attain it, is sure to be happy, possibly, happier while he is pursuing that objective than after he has attained it.
Trying to win a race warms a man, and produces in him joy—the joy of activity, the joy of competition, and often, the joy of success, but there are some young men, who start out in life intending to do nothing, and they do it very thoroughly, they are great consumers of bread, and meat, and wine, and such-like things, but beyond that, I know not what is to be said about them.
Such poor, aimless beings are always unhappy. They pretend to be merry, and they make a great noise which is supposed to imply joy, but it is only like “the crackling of thorns under a pot.”
They know nothing of what substantial pleasure means.
I would as willingly never have been born as live without an objective, and long ago, I said, “‘Give me a king.’ Give me something to live for, something to die for—something that commands all my faculties, and wakens up all my powers—something that stirs my spirit, and makes a man of me. ‘Give me a king.’ I must have a King, or else what is life worth to me?”
Any thoughtful man will also have noticed that selfishness, if it controls our life, is a mean thing. Look over there! Do not tell me that So-and-so is a man, tell me that he is one of a herd of swine greedily devouring all that he can grasp.
He simply lives that he may be rich—that he may be famous—that he may be called respectable—he lives only for himself, his soul is so small that it is hooped up within his own ribs, his heart—if he has one—is so cramped that it never goes out on behalf of others, but only beats one tune, and that is, “Take care of Number One.”
That is a wretched kind of life and any thoughtful young man must say, “I don’t want to live like that, ‘Give me a king.’ Let me keep clear of all selfishness, I do not want to be under the sway of the tyrant, Self. Let me have something that will rule and govern me.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Theocracy,” delivered on Sept. 23, 1877 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.