Christmas carolers in America have all but disappeared. That’s especially true this year, sadly. Count yourself among the blessed few if you’ve recently heard a group of people outside your home singing, “Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given.”
And yet, one day, we shall all make a good confession, that Jesus is King. As noted by Charles Spurgeon in a sermon in the late 19th century, the good confession of the Gospel will be offered by all, even those who mock and oppress the Christ and His people.
In the days before his congregation celebrated the Nativity, Spurgeon elected to teach from a gospel reading which someone might have ordinarily expected to hear during Holy Week than during the Christmas season. Holiday customs require, Spurgeon said, that we remember the birth of the holy child who was born “King of the Jews,” but it is in Jesus’ hours before Calvary that we learn about the kingdom heralded by His birth.
The passage Spurgeon chose, from John 18:37 reads, “Pilate therefore said unto him, ‘Are you a king then?’ Jesus answered, ‘You say that I am a king. To this end was I born, and for this cause came I into the world, that I should bear witness unto the truth. Every one that is of the truth hears my voice.’”
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
We are told by the apostle Paul, that our Lord Jesus Christ before Pontius Pilate witnessed a good confession. He claimed His crown rights, and at the same time, declared that His kingdom was not of this world, nor to be sustained by force.
Now, notice that our Lord’s claim to be a king was made without the slightest ostentation or desire to be advantaged thereby. There were other times when, if He had said, “I am a king,” He might have been carried upon the shoulders of the people, and crowned amid general acclamation by fanatical fellow countrymen.
Little enough did He say in His preaching concerning His birthright as the Son of David and a scion of the royal house of Judah, for He shrank from worldly honors, and disdained the vain glories of a temporal diadem. He who came in love to redeem men, had no ambition for the gewgaws of human sovereignty.
Our Lord’s claim to royalty must have sounded very singularly in Pilate’s ear. Jesus was, doubtless, very much careworn, sad, and emaciated in appearance.
He had spent the first part of the night in the garden in an agony, in the midnight hours he had been dragged from Annas to Caiaphas, and from Caiaphas to Herod, neither at daybreak had He been permitted to rest, so that, from sheer weariness, He must have looked very unlike a king.
If you had taken some poor ragged creature in the street, and said to him, “Are you a king, then?” the question could scarcely have been more sarcastic. Pilate, in his heart, despised the Jews as such, but here was a poor Jew, persecuted by His own people, helpless and friendless, it sounded like mockery to talk of a kingdom in connection with Him.
To this day, pure Christianity, in its outward appearance, is an equally unattractive object, and wears upon its surface few royal tokens. True, there is a nominal Christianity which is accepted and approved of men, but holy living is censured, and spiritual-mindedness is derided.
“What,” say they, “This evangelical doctrine, do you call it the royal truth? Who believes it nowadays? Science has exploded it. There is nothing great about it, it may afford comfort to old women, and to those who have not capacity enough for free thought, but its reign is over, never to return.”
But our Lord’s claim to be a king shall be acknowledged one day by all mankind. Blessed be God, the Lord Jesus might look into the eyes of many of us and say, “You say that I am a king,” and we would reply, “We do say it joyfully.”
The day shall come when He shall sit upon His great white throne, and then, when the multitudes shall tremble in the presence of His awful majesty, even such as Pontius Pilate, and Herod, and the chief priests, shall own that He is a King.
Then to each of His astounded and overwhelmingly convinced enemies He might say, “Now, O despiser, you say that I am a King,” for to Him every knee shall bow, and every tongue shall confess that He is Lord.
Christ is a King by force of truth, for this purpose was He born, for this cause came He into the world. If not, what avails Christmas to you?
Sermon excerpt edited and preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Jesus, the king of truth,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Dec. 19, 1872.
