There are some who, fearing the world or culture to be evil, retreat from the culture to create communities completely set apart from the world.
There are others who, distinguishing the world or culture as something in want of grace, believe a little sprinkling and consecration can make the world and its things and people a part of the realm of grace.
There are still others who would prefer Christianity and culture do not mix, nor church and state, by which they mean Jesus’ Great Commission applies only to the realm of grace, not the realm of nature. In other words, the mission of Jesus is for them only a mission for souls—what happens in politics or arts & entertainment or in health care belongs to an inferior order of priorities.
That is not what the gospel means. That is not what it means to preach the good news that Jesus Christ is Lord of all.
“And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen” (Matthew 28:-18-20, King James Version).
Jesus’ declaration is unequivocal: All power belongs to Him, and He wants the nations—not just individuals—to be baptized and discipled.
Therefore, we may be those who, knowing the world and culture already belong to Him, build communities and celebrate things and people as those treasures which already belong to the Lord.
After all, who visited the babe in the manger? The Magi, bearing the nations’ gifts and presenting them to the king.
Merry Fifth Day of Christmas.
What the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon preached:
Listen to this short sentence, ye who are longing for a Master-Spirit to rule your spirits, “I will be thy king.”
Who will care to wear the battered crown of a desolate kingdom, whose metropolis is destroyed and whose land is sown with salt?
Is not this wonderful condescension on God’s part? Do not you, beloved, feel ready to spring up, and say, “Blessed Lord, if Thou wilt be our King, we will gladly be Thy subjects, rejoicing that we may have such a King as Thou art”?
Notice next, how suitable and satisfactory such a King as this is to us! If a man must have a king, and yet can have his choice as to which king shall be his, it is well for him to have the One whom wisdom itself would select, for there is none to equal Him.
He is a King who is able to subdue the whole territory of our nature through His almighty power by which He is able to subdue all things unto Himself.
O blessed King, we are glad to have You to rule over us, and to have our stubborn and rebellious passions brought under the power of Your grace!
What wisdom He has to govern us aright! Fools should not be kings, but infinite wisdom is fully qualified to rule us altogether.
Then, what perfect goodness there is in the Lord Jesus Christ, what unspeakable goodness in the Divine Father, and in the ever-blessed Spirit! Happy are the people whose King is the Lord of hosts. Besides, think what love He has shown to His subjects!
Behold His head, His hands, His feet, look upon the spear-mark in His side, for it was by those wounds that He bought us. Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to be crowned as our King, and to receive the loyal homage of our hearts.
“Let Him be crown’d with majesty Who bow’d His head to death; And be His honors sounded high By all things that have breath. Jesus, our Lord, how wondrous great Is Thine exalted name! The glories of Thy heav’nly state Let the whole earth proclaim.”
If the eternal and invincible God becomes our King, what foe can harm us? His shield can protect us from all the arrows that fly by night or by day.
How consolatory it is for us to submit to such a God—no longer to stand up in opposition to Him, but to lie down at His feet as His loyal subjects—no longer to have a will and a way of our own, but to submit unreservedly to the will of God—to lie passive in His hands and let Him be our King!
Have you never experienced this kind of consolation in a time of deep affliction or bereavement? You have lost the delight of your heart, the joy of your eyes—the dearest one you ever had, and you have somewhat rebelled.
In that rebellion has been the very bitterness of your grief, but you have said, “The LORD hath done it, He is my King, so He has the right to do with me just as He wills.”
That is the great source of your consolation, you never get relief from the anguish of your spirit till you see Jesus as your crowned King and only Lord, and lay your hand upon your mouth, and in the silence of your soul say, ‘It is the LORD; let him do what seemeth him good.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Theocracy,” delivered on Sept. 23, 1877 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.