The apostle Paul’s command in Romans 13 that everyone should be subject to governing authorities has been hotly debated and greatly misunderstood, especially in recent years.
But what’s the simple sense of the passage? It is that Paul characterizes the chief function of the civil magistrate as one of judgment: They must reward the just and punish the wicked.
But by whose standard is a person just or wicked? By the Lord Jesus Christ. By the Word of God.
This is a remarkable development. It means that a person is no longer chiefly a citizen of Rome or the U.S.A. but their citizenship is in heaven—in Jesus Christ Himself (Philippians 1:27).
Anyone who serves as a magistrate does so as one authorized by Jesus Christ, who is King of Kings.
That means “church” and “state” are not equal but distinct jurisdictions, but the Church—the city of New Jerusalem—is sovereign over all. Civil jurisdictions are authoritative because they are within the heavenly city. Jesus is sovereign, and civil magistrates are authoritative because they share in Jesus’ authority.
That means civil magistrates are a second witness to the law of God. When a civil magistrate issues judgment, the magistrate makes manifest the growing reality of Jesus’ rule over all.
Each Christian bears authority in some manner, and every Christian must rule righteously by dispelling evil.
What the famous 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon preached:
Evildoers may revile you as a hypocrite because you point out the evils of the way in which they are walking.
Yet, if they would but think at all seriously, they must perceive that the way of sin cannot lead to happiness. It is absolutely inconceivable that God, who made the whole universe, should have arranged that the terminus of sin should be heaven, or should have made the path of evil lead to joy and peace.
The Judge of all the earth cannot have put a premium upon wickedness, in the long run, it must be proved that sin brings forth sorrow, and that the path of right is the path of peace.
Yet many will not see that it must be so, and they continue, even to the bitter end of life, to plough that rock, breaking the ploughshare, wearing out the ox, and themselves dying a death of miserable disappointment, which, if they had not been arrant fools, they would never have had to endure, for they would never have attempted so hopeless a task as that of trying to find any real pleasure in the ways of sin.
As well might you sow the sea with salt, and expect to reap from it a harvest of golden sheaves—as well might you scatter firebrands, and expect to gather from them the cooling streams that flow from the mountain spring, as live in sin, and expect to receive happiness as the result of doing so.
Cease, O sons of men, such an act of madness as the ploughing of this rock must ever be.
Others are attempting another equally absurd task. They are hoping to find real joy in pursuits which are laudable in themselves, but which are entirely of this world.
There have been men—perhaps some of you have known them—who have had more wealth than you and I would care to count, yet they have thought themselves poor, and so they really were, for they were incapable of enjoying the riches which they had amassed.
There have been men who have been crowned with laurel, who have had all sorts of honors heaped upon them, yet when a friend has wished them a happy new year, they have said, “Then it had need be a very different year from any that we have ever yet experienced.”
The high places of the world, like the mountain tops, are glassy with icy dangers, and they are cold with discontent. Many try to clamber up to them, and a few reach the summit, but others perish in the crevasses.
Yet those who reach the summit often envy those who are in the vale below, and those in the valley envy those on the heights, for beneath yon moon, there is no contentment to be found in earthly things either in the peasant’s hut or the monarch’s palace.
The man, whose arm is not long enough to grasp that which lies in the land beyond the stars, will have to live and die without attaining to perfect satisfaction.
Man, it is not here below that God has placed that which you want.
The bread for your souls must come from heaven. That which can satisfy your immortal spirit must be divine, like the Creator who made you. God alone can satisfy the cravings of your soul.
Cease, then, to toil, and tug, and fret, and fume, and waste your time and strength in seeking happiness in these bubbles of earth.
“Seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you,” in so far as you need them, but as for seeking them first, plough that rock no longer, for it will yield you no return for all your toil.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Ploughing a Rock,” delivered on Sept. 12, 1875 at the Music Hall in Royal Surrey Gardens.
