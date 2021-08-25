Anyone who would seek Jesus Christ must deny himself and take up his cross and follow the God-Man (Matthew 16:24). We must deny ourselves, not the Christ.
We must take up our cross, meaning we take up or endure the very device upon which we shall be executed as criminals, for such was the custom of the Romans at the time.
We follow Him into suffering and death. We follow Him into eternal glory.
The Protestant minister Dietrich Bonhoeffer—whom the Nazis executed as a spy because he was part of a resistance that dared proclaim the political reality of Jesus’ reign in this age—cautioned against our attachments to our lives or loves in this world.
“When Christ calls a man, he bids him come and die,” Bonhoeffer wrote in The Cost of Discipleship.
In a sermon on the apostle Peter’s first epistle, Martin Luther, the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, explained what it means to follow Jesus in suffering.
What Luther preached to his congregation:
By way of rendering more impressive his admonition, Peter holds up the example of our real Master, our Leader and Lord, Christ, who endured persecutions similar to ours, and himself suffered more than any.
The apostle refers to him in a truly scriptural way—as of a twin or dual character. He presents him not as an example of a saint in the ordinary sense, but as the real Shepherd and Bishop of our souls, who suffered for us, making sacrifice for our sins in his own body on the cross.
In this capacity, he is our treasure, comfort and salvation.
The apostle beautifully and strikingly points out the sublime perfections of our Pattern, in his suffering, by way of gently urging us to patience. He presents the chief points of Christ’s endurance, examples of real patience; all our sufferings, when compared with those of Christ, are cast into the shade.
Even if we could attain to the sublimest, the supreme, the most glorious degree of suffering, it would be but walking in his footprints, following his example; it would be but to fall far short of his suffering. He would stand preëminent—the Master.
We may thank God we have it before us for an example to behold and follow. True, we fall far short of perfect following, but we may approach it in proportion to our sufferings, faith and patience; for one may exceed another in these things.
Now, this one fact, that one so exalted as Christ himself, the only and eternal Son of God, has trod the path of suffering before us, enduring unlimited distress, agony transcending the power of humanity to experience—this alone should be enough to admonish and urge anyone to patiently endure affliction.
Again, this example assumes its ineffable and inimitable character from the fact that Christ suffered not for himself, nor yet merely as an example, but in our stead. This act, to say the least, transcends all human ability.
The atonement is the chief, the most exalted, article of the Christian doctrine. Faith alone apprehends it as the highest good, the greatest blessing, of our salvation, and recognizes that we cannot, by our works or our sufferings, do or merit anything in atoning for sin.
The manner in which this subject is scripturally presented prohibits us from adding to it anything of human origin.
The saint ought to be ashamed to boast of his sufferings in comparison to those of Christ, and ought to rejoice in the privilege of being partaker of the divine pain, of sharing it so far as he can, and thus be found in the footsteps of Christ.
The theme of Christ’s passion, then, must far outrank every other. His sufferings are like pure and precious gold, compared to which ours are as nothing.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Epiphany, Easter and Pentecost, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
