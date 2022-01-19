It is not the norm for Christians to be miraculously delivered from persecution and death like the prophet Daniel (lions’ den) or Mishael, Hananiah and Azariah (burning furnace). Tragically, Christianity Today recently reported that 13 Christians are killed each day on account of their faith around the world.
Remember, “no servant is greater than his master; if they persecuted Me, they will persecute you” (John 15:20).
When the Medo-Persian advisors saw Daniel emerge from the lions’ den, no doubt they were frustrated, some perhaps were converted.
Why doesn’t this continue to happen?
It does. We just do not see it as God does. For those who despise God may kill many of His servants every day, but the slaughter of Jesus Christ’s followers is itself a public judgment, like our Savior’s death. When we imitate Him in enduring persecution and death, we proclaim Him. Our suffering spreads His glory and brings kings to their knees in worship of God.
Our faithfulness in persecution confounds God’s foes.
That’s what the famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon, taught when he commended the example of the prophet Daniel.
What Spurgeon preached:
Hear those quick feet as they patter along the streets of Shushan. All the presidents and princes are coming together, there is mischief brewing, for they are going to seek an interview with King Darius. They are anxious to inform his majesty that they have caught Daniel committing the horrible crime of prayer.
Was not this a new offense? Oh, no. The first man that ever died fell a victim to his religion, and so, I suppose, for many and many a century, this was one of the foulest offenses a man could commit against society. Those who serve the living and the true God are sure to challenge the sneers of the time-servers in any age.
There are many, nowadays, who hate nothing as much as a religious man. All the epithets in the catalog of scandal are too good for the man who offers homage to God in everything.
An infidel may be reputed honest, intelligent, and worthy of respect, but a genuine Christian is at once denounced as a hypocrite. Away with such a fellow, his conscience is as offensive as his creed.
There is toleration for everybody who conforms to the fashion of the day, but no toleration for anyone who believes that the laws of heaven should regulate life on earth.
So they told the king that the laws of his empire must be kept inviolate, good, loyal souls as they were, they would not have a statute broken for the world.
There is an end to your monarchy if your royal proclamations are not to be respected. They are so jealous for the common weal, and so earnest for the king’s honor, that they must, at all hazards, even if it is at the risk of seeing their dear friend Daniel put into the lions’ den, maintain the dignity of the king, and assert the majesty of his imperial edict.
The king perceives that he is caught, but thinks the matter over, and finding no alternative, gives Daniel up to the conspirators.
Alas, I see the godly man flung in among the lions, but what do I hear? Do I hear his bones cracking? Can I hear a shriek from the prophet? Is there a noise of the howling of those savage beasts of prey? There is an awful hush while the king puts his seal upon the stone, shall we step down, and peer into the den to see what is going on there?
No sooner had Daniel arrived at his destination than an angel of God encamped in that dungeon. Stretching his broad wings, he seems to have fixed his station in front of those fierce beasts. The safety of Daniel was secured. The mouths of the lions were shut, and they lay down like lambs.
Perhaps Daniel found a comfortable pillow for his night’s rest upon the shaggy body of one of those monsters that would have devoured him had not the heavenly visitant hushed them into silence by his presence, or perhaps the appearance of the angel was as a flame of fire, and wrought an illusion before the lions’ eyes, so that Daniel seemed to them to be surrounded with flame, or robed with fire.
At any rate, that night, the prophecy of the latter days, that the lamb shall lie down with the lion, was fulfilled to the letter. God, in His providence and grace, preserved His servant.
We can easily imagine that, like Paul and Silas, when Daniel did not sleep, he made the lions’ den vocal with his songs, and that the lions growled the bass while God’s angel stood there listening to such music as he had never heard before, till the morning dawned, he then sped his way up to heaven as the king came to fetch Daniel out of his prison house.
So Daniel was delivered, and his foes were confounded.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.