How should we train leaders? This was the question driving a sermon the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon about the following passage from Luke 6.
Luke 6:39-40: “And he spoke a parable unto them, Can the blind lead the blind? Shall they not both fall into the ditch? The disciple is not above his master: but everyone that is perfect shall be as his master.”
For Spurgeon, a person could fall into one of two extremes: rejecting the counsel of wise men or blindly following someone else.
Either extreme produced wretched leaders: leaders who abused the trust of those following their guidance, or leaders who could not stand apart from the emotional tyranny of the crowd.
What Spurgeon preached:
Man can hardly be retained in the place of wisdom, even if brought there.
Truth lies between two extremes and man, like a pendulum, swings either too much this way or that. He abides not long in one place, but tosses from side to side, never, except by divine grace, finding rest in the middle point of wisdom.
Two extremes exist in reference to the pilgrimage and scholarship of life. Some assert that man needs no guide whatever. Is he not a noble creature, gifted with high intelligence? Can he not reason and judge, and understand and discern?
He can surely find his own way without direction from without. As a learner, why does he need a teacher? He can instruct himself. Is he not possessed of science? Has he not already found out many inventions?
Such self-sufficient boasters will not, therefore, condescend to sit at the feet of a master or follow the track of a guide—and consequently, they frequently become erratic, singular, lawless, and unreasonable in their modes of thought and action.
Into the mazes of infidelity and atheism such pilgrims wander. Into foolishness and strong delusion such teachers of themselves conduct their own minds. This scheme is dangerous, but its opposite pole is not less so.
Deliver a man from rationalism and he often swings into superstition, and says, “I see that I need a guide, I will take the one nearest to me.” Finding a guide constituted by this authority or that, the man who has ceased to use his judgement surrenders himself at once to his leadership and reckons that to question is to be guilty of wicked unbelief.
Without considering whether the guide is a seeing man or blind, or the teacher an instructed and qualified instructor, the credulous yield themselves up to leaders and are sorely misled. Weary of thinking, they beg others to think for them and there they leave the matter.
This is the religion of a great many and they find much in it—the peace of slumbering stupidity. Having met a group who claims a history of doing certain things a certain way, hey consider that they have no right any longer to judge or to use their understanding.
They hang conscience and reason in a sling, as if they were broken arms, no longer usable, and give themselves up to be wheeled about like invalids in the chairs of tradition and dogmatism.
They do not dare to question—that would spoil the whole thing—they shut their eyes and let other people see for them. No, they shut their eyes to be guided by blind men.
They give up thinking, to be directed by those who have also given up thinking, who have long ago shut their eyes and opened their mouths to take in whatever leaders may please to put into them.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The Choice of a Leader,” delivered on Aug. 1, 1875 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
