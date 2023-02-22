Human institutions are volatile and at risk of changing at any moment.
Why?
Because human institutions led and maintained by volatile men who, unlike God, are liars.
I often hear complaints that we could salvage this or that human institution if only we followed the correct parliamentary procedure, or this set of rules of order, or if we only honored this constitution, or that set of by-laws, etc.
If only we had the right policies, procedures—if only we did stuff.
Such remedies are a delusion.
For sinful man will always invent a way to circumvent every policy, procedure, rule, constitution. Always.
The correct complaint is not one about policies and procedures, but that we do not love what God loves and hate what God hates. We do not teach these truths either.
The remedy is Jesus Christ and His Church—equipping the saints for the work of ministry and for the building up of the body of Christ. That is the true and only remedy—when you have godly men and women who themselves honor those policies and constitutions and procedures which direct honor and thanksgiving to God.
The good news is that the body of Christ Jesus—which includes us weak humans—is not volatile nor shall it ever fail. The promises in Jesus Christ are sure.
“And I say also unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” (Matthew 16:18-19).
What the 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther preached:
The Scriptures give many pertinent examples of the kings of Judah and Israel, whom the prophets often and severely rebuked because they sought refuge and help among strange nations and kings.
The prophets warned them that they should not trust in human aid, but should do according to God’s Word and command.
They told them he would protect and uphold them. But the kings would not hear.
They continued to form friendships and alliances with the kings of Egypt, Syria, Babylon and Assyria, and thus invited them as guests into the land, whereupon the heathen kings came with force and led away captive the inhabitants and laid everything desolate.
That was their reward for not heeding God’s Word; for not believing that he cared for them, and desired to protect and defend them if they would but trust and obey him.
The wisest and most eminent, even among the heathen, have lamented, in the light of their own experience, that they have been shamefully deluded by their counsels, even though founded on the most careful deliberations. Nor can it be said that the world has grown wiser in consequence of its own or others’ sufferings.
This exhortation is preached to no one except the few who are Christians. They have regard for God’s Word, and, now humbled, have learned that they should not rely on their own wisdom and reason, or upon human help and comfort. They have come to the belief that God cares for them.
So they do what they know is right and are in duty bound to do, and suffer themselves not to be hindered by such fears as possess the world concerning dangers, injuries, and adversities. They commend all such things to God, and at his word go right through with courage.
Let me illustrate from my own experience. What should I have done when I began to denounce the lies of the indulgence system, and later the errors of the papacy, if I had listened and given heed to the terrible things all the world wrote and said would happen to me? How often I heard it said that if I wrote against such and such eminent people I would provoke their displeasure, which would prove too severe for me and the whole German nation. But, since I had not begun this work of myself, being driven and led thereto by reason of my office (otherwise I should have preferred to keep silence), I must continue.
I commended the cause to God and let him bear the burden of care, both as to the result of the work and also as to my own fate. Thus I advanced the cause farther, despite tumultuous opposition, than I had ever before dared to think or hope.
Oh, how much good would God accomplish through us if people could be persuaded, especially the eminent lords and kings, that what Peter here says is true: “He careth for you!”
How much he could do if they believed that truth instead of seeking, through their own wisdom and reason, to equip, strengthen, and compose themselves by aid of human might and assistance, friendship and alliance, for the accomplishment and maintenance of their cause!
It is apparent that mortal plans fail and have always failed, and that they accomplish nothing. God hinders and resists man’s work when he will not trust him.
Hence God can grant no success or favor to that which is founded on human wisdom or on trust in human powers.
This is a truth men must finally perceive by experience, and they must lament because they would not believe it.
Let him who would be a Christian learn to believe this.
Let him practice and exhibit faith in all his affairs, bodily and spiritual, in his doing and his suffering, his living and his dying.
Let him banish cares and anxious thoughts.
Courageous and cheerful, let him cast them aside; not into a corner, as some vainly think to do, for when burdens are permitted to conceal themselves in the heart they are not really put away.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons: Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
