How can someone who calls themselves a Christian stand against social disarray and moral decay if they are not seeking the instruction of their Father?
And how does God teach us but through the Holy Scriptures, the Word of God.
For it is through the Holy Scriptures and through faithful preaching of the Word that the Church is fortified in her stand against madness.
If we don’t devote ourselves to the good news that Jesus Christ died for our sins, rose again and ascended to the throne, how can we act courageously and suffer for Christ’s sake?
We can’t. If we ignore the Word of God or the gathering of God’s people to hear Him speak to us through His ministers, our suffering may as well be God’s chastening for our abandonment of Him.
Know the substance of your faith. Know God. Know His people.
What John Calvin, the 16h century French reformer in Geneva, Switzerland, preached when he took up the text,“Let us go forth therefore unto him without the camp bearing his reproach” (Hebrews 13:13):
All the exhortations which can be given us to suffer patiently for the name of Jesus Christ, and in defense of the gospel, will have no effect if we do not feel assured of the cause for which we fight.
For when we are called to part with life, it is absolutely necessary to know on what grounds. The firmness necessary we cannot possess, unless it be founded on certainty of faith.
It is true that persons may be found who will foolishly expose themselves to death in maintaining some absurd opinions and dreams conceived by their own brain, but such impetuosity is more to be regarded as frenzy than as Christian zeal; and, in fact, there is neither firmness nor sound sense in those who thus, at a kind of haphazard, cast themselves away.
But, however this may be, it is in a good cause only that God can acknowledge us as His martyrs. Death is common to all, and the children of God are condemned to ignominy and tortures as criminals are; but God makes the distinction between them, inasmuch as He cannot deny His truth.
On our part, then, it is requisite that we have sure and infallible evidence of the doctrine which we maintain; and hence, as I have said, we can not be rationally impressed by any exhortations which we receive to suffer persecution for the gospel, if no true certainty of faith has been imprinted in our hearts.
For to hazard our life upon a peradventure is not natural, and though we were to do it, it would only be rashness, not Christian courage.
In a word, nothing that we do will be approved of God if we are not thoroughly persuaded that it is for Him and His cause we suffer persecution, and the world is our enemy.
Now, when I speak of such persuasion, I mean not merely that we must know how to distinguish between true religion and the abuses or follies of men, but also that we must be thoroughly persuaded of the heavenly life, and the crown which is promised us above, after we shall have fought here below.
Let us understand, then, that both of these requisites are necessary, and cannot be separated from each other.
The points, accordingly, with which we must commence are these: We must know well what our Christianity is, what the faith which we have to hold and follow, what the rule which God has given us; and we must be so well furnished with such instructions as to be able boldly to condemn all the falsehoods, errors, and superstitions which Satan has introduced to corrupt the pure simplicity of the doctrine of God.
Hence, we ought not to be surprised that, in the present day, we see so few persons disposed to suffer for the gospel, and that the greater part of those who call themselves Christians know not what it is.
For all are, as it were, lukewarm; and instead of making it their business to hear or read, count it enough to have had some slight taste of Christian faith.
This is the reason why there is so little decision, and why those who are assailed immediately fall away. This fact should stimulate us to inquire more diligently into divine truth, in order to be well assured with, regard to it.
Still, however, to be well informed and grounded is not the whole that is necessary. For we see some who seem to be thoroughly imbued with sound doctrine, and who, notwithstanding, have no more zeal or affection than if they had never known any more of God than some fleeting fancy.
Why is this? Just because they have never comprehended the majesty of the Holy Scriptures.
And, in fact, did we, such as we are, consider well that it is God who speaks to us, it is certain that we would listen more attentively, and with greater reverence.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from John Calvin’s sermon, “Enduring persecution for Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.