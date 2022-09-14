Sometimes, often during a wedding homily, I have heard Christians refer to the union between husband and wife as a “contract.” Unfortunately, Christians may even think of their own union with the Triune God as a “contract,” too.
Why does such a concept do damage to our understanding of relationships? The German philosopher, Eugen Rosenstock-Huessy, who fled his homeland because of Adolf Hitler made the helpful distinction.
A contract is a temporary agreement in which two parties agree to take advantage of one another. It can be easily broken, without remedy, and often is dissolved after a certain period of time.
Obviously, I hope, that is not the standard for marital relationships or our relationship with God.
A covenant, however, is a binding and ongoing relationship; it does not bear the bounds that characterize a contract. In a covenant, the parties commit all parts of themselves to seeking the other’s good and glory, even at great cost to themselves.
Even if it costs them their life. And this sacrifice of life, the famous 19th century minister Charles Spurgeon taught, is the free gift of Jesus Christ. What is expected of you who accept this free gift?
To give yourself completely to Him.
What Spurgeon preached:
There are no terms but just these—that you will take what God freely gives you. Just as when men enlist for soldiers, the soldier does not give the sergeant anything, he takes the shilling.
And the way in which your souls are saved is by taking what Christ freely offers to you, freely presents to you, the finished righteousness which He wrought out in His life and death. You are to take, not to give.
If there be terms, they are very simple, they are put so as to suit the dead in trespasses and sins. Christ comes to you just where you are.
You have no power, no spiritual life, no goodness, no tenderness of heart, but Jesus, like the good Samaritan, comes just where you are, and He cries in your ear, “Awake, thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.”
He bids me say to you, though your hand is withered, “Stretch out thine hand,” power shall go with the command, and you shall be made whole.
I remember the time when, if anyone had tried to preach to me full and free forgiveness to be had for nothing, and to be had on the spot, I do believe I would have leaped almost out of my body to have heard it.
Why, it sounds too good to be true, and it could not be true if it came only from me, for I am but a man, and can only think and act as a man, but because it comes from the true God, and it is just like Him, because it accords with His attributes of lovingkindness and truth, therefore we know it is true. “I am God, and not man,” says He, and He gives that as a reason for His mercy.
Why, if His love were not as much superior to ours as the heavens are above His earth, there would never be mercy presented in any shape, much less in a shape like this. There is nothing asked of you, only that you will just be nothing, and let Christ be everything, and take from Christ’s hand that which He freely presents to you—pardon through His precious blood.
As Martin Luther gloried to put it, “Jesus Christ never died for our good works, they were not worth His dying for, but He gave Himself for our sins, according to the Scriptures.” What did our Savior Himself say? “I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Forgiveness,” delivered on Jan. 25, 1906 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
