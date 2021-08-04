Sorrows await us.
Considering the current social and political climate in the U.S., I imagine more and more Christians are realizing the likelihood we may face overt persecution on account of our faithfulness to worship the triune God.
There’s historical precedent for the encouragement we need at this time. In Peter’s first epistle to Jewish Christians in Asia Minor, the apostle encouraged the congregation to rejoice amid their trials because of such faith’s lasting value, of more worth than gold, precisely because a faith that can endure tribulation also will endure even as our Savior endures.
“In this you greatly rejoice, though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by various trials, that the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ, whom having not seen you love” (1 Peter 1:6-8a, New King James Version).
And it was this subject which Martin Luther, the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century, took up in one of his sermons.
What Luther preached to his congregation:
Peter warns us that, we must expect, in the world, to suffer many and severe things, both in temptations of soul and body, against the first and the second table of the law, Satan lying in wait for you with his deceitful and murderous arts.
These sufferings are such that even the great and strong must languish and wither beneath them were it not for the comfort God bestows. These troubles grip the heart, and consume the very marrow, as the Psalms often lament.
Amid such temptations Peter comforts suffering Christians by telling them that they are not the first, nor the only ones, to be thus assailed.
They are not to feel as if it were a wonderful, rare, unheard of cross which they bear, or that they bear it alone. They are to know that their brethren, the Christians of all times, and scattered through all the world, must, because they are in the world, suffer the same things at the hand of Satan and his minions.
It assuages and comforts beyond measure for the sufferer to know that he does not suffer alone, but with a great multitude. It is true that in external temptations this comfort is easily grasped, because of the knowledge of others’ experiences.
But when Satan assails thee alone with his poisonous darts—for example, when he tempts thee to doubt God’s grace, as if thou alone hadst been cast off; or when he suggests horrible blasphemies, hatred of God, condemnation of his government, and so tortures and fills with anguish thy heart that thou art led to think that no man on earth is more fearfully assailed than thyself—then there is need to make use of this comfort which Peter offers thee and all Christians.
The devil seeks, not only our own destruction, but also that of all Christendom. It is ever his purpose to tear out of men’s hearts, in the midst of their sufferings, God’s Word and faith. He would rob them of their comfort in Christ, and depict God in the most horrible and hostile light, that the heart may have not one kind thought regarding him.
And he can do this; not only with lofty, refined, subtle thoughts, but also by gross suggestions from without, before which a man must fear and shudder.
If one would speak of specially severe sufferings, surely no human heart can comprehend, much less tell, how great and heavy were the anxiety and sorrow of our first parents on account of their miserable fall.
And what sorrow must Adam have witnessed during the nine hundred years of his life in the experiences of his first son Cain, and his children.
No man has ever borne such a burden as lay on both parents for nearly a hundred years after Abel’s death, until their third son was born. Truly, these nine hundred years were a period of sorrow and misery.
We must reckon the experiences of the Lord Christ, whose heart was so pierced by Satan’s fiery darts and bitter thrusts that the bloody drops of sweat were pressed out of his body.
He has gone before and surpassed us on the way of sorrow. We, with all our suffering, can only follow his footsteps.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
