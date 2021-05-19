The state religion in Malaysia is Islam, a religion often described as a Christian heresy as it has been widely believed for centuries that the so-called prophet Mohammed apostatized. He may have even been a Christian bishop before he forsook the Savior.
But in the southeastern Asia country, the law requires that all ethnic Malays must be Muslims. People who bear the name of Jesus Christ, especially those who convert from Islam, are reportedly the subject of not only civil restrictions but severe persecution as well.
Malaysia’s constitution includes protections for the freedom of worship—a provision that applies, its officials say, to Christians—but the country’s constitution also bans any non-Muslims i.e. Christians from “recruiting” Muslims, which means Christians cannot disciple Malays in obedience to their Savior’s commission.
In effect, Malaysia’s laws punish Christians for being Christians.
Malaysian Christians have answered the call of the King, Jesus who ascended to the heavenly throne.
What is the call? To conform to Jesus’ image by suffering like Him.
In a sermon concerning the apostles’ suffering, John Calvin—the 16h century French reformer in Geneva, Switzerland—elaborated on the nature of that call.
And it would be a mistake for you to think the U.S. of A. does not have its own state religion opposed to Christianity as its leaders in Washington, D.C. approve laws that protect sin and threaten to prosecute anyone who preaches against it.
Hear Calvin:
As persecution is always harsh and bitter, let us consider how and by what means Christians may be able to fortify themselves with patience, so as unflinchingly to expose their life for the truth of God.
Wherefore a Christian, even in repose, must always have one foot lifted to march to battle, and not only so, but he must have his affections withdrawn from the world, although his body is dwelling in it.
Grant that this at first sight seems to us hard, still we must be satisfied with the words of St. Paul (I Thess. 3), that we are called and appointed to suffer.
To solace our infirmity and mitigate the vexation and sorrow which persecution might cause us, a good reward is held forth: In suffering for the cause of God, we are walking step by step after the Son of God, and have Him for our guide.
When we are commanded to follow the Lord Jesus, His guidance is too good and honorable to be refused.
Now, in order that we may be more deeply moved, not only is it said that Jesus Christ walks before us as our Captain, but that we are made conformable to His image; so St. Paul says in the eighth chapter to the Romans that God hath ordained all those whom He hath adopted for His children, to be made conformable to Him who is the pattern and head of all.
Are we so delicate as to be unwilling to endure anything? Then we must renounce the grace of God by which He has called us to the hope of salvation.
For there are two things which cannot be separated—to be members of Christ, and to be tried by many afflictions. We certainly ought to prize such a conformity to the Son of God much more than we do.
It is true, that in the world’s judgment there is disgrace in suffering for the gospel. But since we know that believers are blind, ought we not to have better eyes than they?
And we know what St. Luke narrates of Peter and John (Acts 5:41); namely, that they rejoiced to have been counted worthy to suffer infamy and reproach for the name of the Lord Jesus.
We see what pains the ambitious take to receive the commands of a king, and what a boast they make of it. The Son of God presents His commands to us, and every one stands back.
Imprisonment, exile, evil report, imply in men’s imagination whatever is to be vituperated; but what hinders us from viewing things as God judges and declares them, save our unbelief?
Were God to deal with us according to our desserts, would He not have just cause to chastise us daily in a thousand ways? Nay more, a hundred thousand deaths would not suffice for a small portion of our misdeeds.
Now, if in His infinite goodness He puts all our faults under His foot and abolishes them, and instead of punishing us according to our demerit, devises an admirable means to convert our afflictions into honor and a special privilege, inasmuch as through them we are taken into partnership with His Son, must it not be said, when we disdain such a happy state, that we have indeed made little progress in Christian doctrine?
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from John Calvin’s sermon, “Enduring persecution for Christ.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.