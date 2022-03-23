Martin Luther—the chief figure of the Protestant Reformation in the 16th century—warned the creep of the Islam would bring warfare and civil unrest via the Ottoman Empire to Europe.
As Luther and other church fathers saw it, Islam was a Christian heresy, a false faith. But, as he noted in his “On War against the Turk,” the enemies of a country’s state only had power when God’s people—the Church—failed in her mission to disciple the nations:
“For since the Turk is the rod of the wrath of the Lord our God and the servant of the raging devil, the first thing to be done is to smite the devil, his lord, and take the rod out of God’s hand, so that the Turk may be found in his own strength only, all by himself, without the devil’s help and without God’s hand.
“This should be done by Sir Christian, that is, the pious, holy, dear body of Christians. They are the people who have the arms for this war and know what to do with them.
“If the Turk’s god, the devil, is not first beaten, there is reason to fear that the Turk will not be so easy to beat. Now the devil is a spirit, who cannot be beaten with armor, guns, horses, and men, and God’s wrath cannot be allayed by them, as it is written in Psalm 33:17 - 18, “The Lord hath no pleasure in the strength of the horse, neither delighteth he in any man’s legs; the Lord delighteth in them that fear him and wait for his goodness.”
What Luther preached:
When you read or hear the historical example of the terrible punishment the Jewish people suffered in the wilderness, think not it is an obsolete record and without present significance.
The narrative is certainly not written for the dead, but for us who live. It is intended to restrain us, to be a permanent example to the whole Church. For God’s dealings with his own flock are always the same, from the beginning of time to the end. Likewise must the people of God, or the Church, be always the same.
This history is a portrait of the Church in every age, representing largely its actual life—the vital part; for it shows on what the success of the Church on earth always depends and how it acts.
The record teaches that the Church is at all times wonderfully governed and preserved by God, without human agency, in the midst of manifold temptations, trials, suffering and defeat; that it does not exist as an established government regulated according to human wisdom, with harmony of parts and logical action, but is continually agitated, impaired and weakened in itself by much confusion and numerous penalties; that the great and best part, who bear the name of the Church, fall and bring about a state of things so deplorable God can no longer spare, but is compelled to send punishments in the nature of mutinies and similar disorders, the terrible character of which leaves but a small proportion of the people upright.
Now, if such disaster befell the nation selected of God, chosen from the first as his people, among whom he performed works marvelous and manifest beyond anything ever known since, what better thing may we expect for ourselves?
Indeed, how much greater the danger threatening us; how much reason we have to take heed that the same fate, or worse, overtake not ourselves!
Great countries, vast kingdoms, claiming to be Christian but disregarding the true doctrine of faith, are punished by the Turk’s desolating hand, and instead of the incense of Christianity, with them is the revolting odor of Mohammed’s faith.
Great and terrible was the punishment of the Jewish people. Seemingly no disaster could befall man more awful than overtook them in the wilderness.
Yet it was physical punishment, and although many, through unbelief and contempt of God, fell and incurred everlasting condemnation, still the Word of God remained with a remnant—Moses and the true Church.
But the punishment of this last age is infinitely more awful, for God permits the pure doctrine to be lost, and sends strong delusions, that they who receive not the truth nor love it shall believe falsehood and be eternally lost.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s “Epistle Sermons,” Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker and published by The Luther Press in 1909.
