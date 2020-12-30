Faced with the desolation of a nation, the prophet Daniel sought the attention of God in prayer, declaring the open shame of Israel, its kings, leaders and fathers because of their sin against God.
It would be a mistake to think the calamities of 2020 are behind us. Our sins against God certainly are not. We hold marches to vaunt our shameful acts and give thanks, as the Pharisee, that we are not like, you know, those people.
But in the new year even those among us who love God and keep his commandments may still yet be called, like Daniel, to painful labor, suffering or death.
It’s never too late to follow Daniel’s example and seek God’s attention in prayer and fasting—and praise. Pray that God would turn away his wrath. Sing praises because his will, not ours, will be done. Pray, as Charles Spurgeon told his congregation in London more than a century ago, that God would prepare our hearts for the troubles to come.
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
This year, dear brethren, we shall need heart-preparation for the many duties we shall have to perform for God. We cannot tell what a day may bring forth, but we know that every day will bring its share of service. Well then, God will prepare our hearts for it: “You will prepare their heart.”
I like to think that nothing shall come for me to do but God will fit me for it. I may be called to work that I have never attempted before; if so, I shall have grace given which I never had before.
You may change your condition of life this year, my dear friend, but you shall be prepared for that change.
You may have to emigrate to the other side of the world, and find fresh duties awaiting you there, but you shall be prepared for your new sphere of service.
You may be called from being a servant to be a master, or you may have to come down in the world, and from being a master you may have to become a servant; yet, whatever God shall put before you to do, He will prepare your heart for it.
Only plead this declaration in prayer, and you may expect to have it fulfilled.
In addition to our active service, there may be, and probably will be for many of us, a great deal of passive service; we may have to endure suffering this year.
Poverty may fall upon some who are now in a comfortable position in life. Bereavement may make a widow of that smiling sister, or that happy father over yonder may be left childless.
Before the year has run its course, who of us may have to toss upon the bed of sickness by the month together, who may be slandered, who may be persecuted, it is not for us to know, but here is something we may know, “You will prepare their heart.”
It is wonderful how God gets His people ready for trouble when it is coming. You remember what Solomon says of the wise woman, “She is not afraid of the snow for her household, for all her household are clothed with scarlet.” She has made such warm garments for them that she says, “Let the snow come if it likes, they are prepared to resist the cold.”
So God’s wisdom and grace will clothe us all with such warm garments of consolation that, when trouble comes, we shall be fully prepared to bear it. For duty, or for suffering, “You will prepare their heart.”
And this year, some of us may have to die.
Many of our members passed away last year; some dear sweet souls, the very pick of this church, were taken up to heaven. It may be my lot, it may be your lot, dear brother or sister, to go home this year, but we will fall back on this gracious assurance, “You will prepare their heart.”
Why, it seems to me that, if I can keep this word in my heart and on my tongue all this year, nothing shall be able to disturb me; I shall be like the man of whom it is written, “He shall not be afraid of evil tidings: his heart is fixed, trusting in the Lord.”
“You will prepare their heart,” and therefore they shall not be afraid of all the enemies that can come against them.
You shall not be afraid of sickness, of famine, or of death itself, for God will prepare your heart to meet it. Slip aside now and again, during this year, when an unexpected trouble comes, and say, “Lord, prepare my heart for this sorrow.”
When you meet with a strong temptation that comes all of a sudden, haste away into some quiet corner and pray, “Now, my Master, prepare my heart to resist this assault of the adversary.”
He will keep your sword sharpened for you, He will have your shield well bossed for you, He will keep you strong, He will keep you happy, He will keep you blessed, He will prepare your heart.
Sermon edited and preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “A new year’s retrospect and prospect,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Dec. 31, 1871.
