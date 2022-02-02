The Book of Genesis shows us the patriarch Jacob spent most of his life struggling—wrestling—with other people.
What form did his wrestling take? Jacob’s struggle was one in which he was constantly under persecution, as when his brother and father sought to deprive him of God’s promises or when his father-in-law abused his family over a 20-year period.
Jacob’s wrestling culminated in his encounter with God at Peniel, where he saw the Face of God and spent the night wrestling with the Angel of Yahweh.
Afterward, Jacob greeted his brother, Esau, and described seeing his brother’s face as seeing the face of God, by which we are meant to understand that all Jacob’s former sufferings were a form of discipline—training—to build Jacob into exactly the kind of man who could wrestle God and demand a blessing from Him.
We may want to recoil from suffering and persecution, but God has ordained some of us to discipline—instruction—through difficult experiences so that we might imitate Jesus Christ and enjoy the eternal reward of ruling with Him.
In a sermon in the early 20th century, the famous preacher Charles Spurgeon warned his congregation against the temptation to take the shortcut and avoid suffering. Be like the prophet Daniel instead, Spurgeon cautioned. Fear not the lions’ den.
What Spurgeon preached:
Ah, dear friends, some of us little know what it means to endure torture without accepting deliverance. I have felt a holy pride in some of you when I have seen how you have borne trial.
Witness the man who has a shop which brings him in more profit on a Sunday than it does all the rest of the days of the week, and who says, “It must be one thing or the other, I cannot go to the Tabernacle, and keep my shop open too, which shall it be?”
His faith proves stronger than his fear. The shutters are closed on the first day of the week. His business goes, he loses everything, and yet he does not regret it, he parts with ill-gotten gain without a grudge, and goes back to hard manual labor with a moral satisfaction and a manifest ease of conscience that he never knew before.
Dear souls, your pastor is proud of you. I feel that I can thank God, and take courage, since the Gospel of Christ educates and brings up such simple, honest servants of the living God, and when I have heard of young men serving in a shop, who, when asked to do something positively dishonest, have at first mildly answered that they could not, and when told that they must either comply or retire, have boldly said, “Then we will leave,” I have felt how highly honored I am of God to have such men in our ranks.
The devil and the deceit of your own heart will readily suggest that you must look after your family, and some good Christian people mistake prudence for piety.
I daresay, had Daniel gone to consult Mr. Prudent Thrifty, and asked his advice, he would have said. “Well, you see, it is a very important thing for us to have you at the head of affairs, I do not think you ought to throw away such an opportunity as you have of doing good. It is not absolutely necessary for you to pray for thirty days. Would it not be better for you to trim a little, and yield a point or two? You do distinguished service to our cause, and by keeping your position, you will be putting your foes to a non-plus. By compromise you will obtain concessions. Worldly wisdom is worth your study.”
This is the way that fools are beguiled, and in this way many Christians, alas, drift from their moorings. To plead the present distress is, for the most part, a mere pretense. “Let us do evil that good may come,” never was in the code of Old Testament or New Testament truth.
Though the heavens should fall through our doing right, we are not to sin in order to keep them up. At the call of duty, never parley with danger. Should everything seem to go amiss with us after we have done the right thing, there is no cause for regret.
Remember that our conduct is the maker of our character. Ye men of faith, hoist your colors. Leave to your God the providing, stick ye to the obeying.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
