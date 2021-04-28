In his sermon on Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians, the late 19th century preacher Charles Spurgeon commended to his listeners the instruction in Ephesians 3:16-19 for comprehending the “breadth and length and depth and height” of Jesus Christ.
According to Spurgeon, Paul issues his admonition to remind God’s people they are a house, a dwelling place for Jesus—the Church.
What Spurgeon told his congregation
Brethren, do try and get hold of this marvelous expression that we shall be filled with all the fullness of God when you are alone in meditation. Set it before you as a great mystery to be dived into. “Filled with all the fullness of God.” what can it mean?
Is it to have God within you, God dwelling in your inmost spirit? It is this, but more.
“Filled with God,” to hold as much of God as your nature can hold, what a thought. “Filled with God,” even this is not all. “Filled with the fullness of God.” The fullness of His love and grace, and power, and holiness can come to dwell in you, but this is not all that the verse speaks of, it is written, “filled with all the fullness of God.”
What a transcendent expression. Here we have not only an indwelling God, but that God in the utmost fullness of His Godhead filling and overflowing the whole soul with His fullness.
I cannot help borrowing an illustration from a friend who took up a bottle by the seashore, filled it full of seawater, corked it down, and then threw it into the sea. “Now,” he said, “there it is, there is the sea in the bottle, and there is the bottle in the sea.”
I am sure if we shall ever learn the breadth of Christ’s love our love will grow broad, we shall no longer confine our love to our own church, but shall care for all the churches of God, we shall feel an affection not only for Christians of our own name, but to Christians of all names.
Then our love will gain length also. We shall love Christ so that we cannot leave off loving Him. We shall persevere in love, we shall abide in His love as He abides in it. We shall constantly have the flame of our love going up to heaven.
And then our love will acquire depth. We shall be humbled on account of our own sinfulness, we shall sink lower and lower in our own esteem, and our love will become deeper and more grounded as it descends more fully into the core of our nature. And then love will climb the heights.
We shall forget the world and the cares thereof, we shall become Christians who lie no longer among the pots, but who have received the wings of a dove covered with silver, and her feathers with yellow gold.
Brethren, I trust you are not among those who think it quite enough to be barely alive unto God, I trust that you wish to be not only babes in the family, but young men and fathers in the household, and that you aspire to be strengthened by the Holy Ghost with might, that you may become powerful men, men able to enter into the soul and marrow of divine things, and to discern between things that differ.
I would have you not mere milk-fed infants, but men able to crack the nuts of the Gospel, and to digest the strong meat, because by reason of years you have had all your senses exercised.
Observe the words, “that He may dwell,” not that He may call upon you sometimes, as a casual visitor enters into a house and tarries for a night, but that He may dwell, that Christ may take up His abode in your hearts, that the Lord Jesus may become the Lord and tenant of your inmost being, never more to go out, but to dwell there world without end.
Paul wants you to have a love to Christ of a most abiding character, not a love that flames up under an earnest sermon, and then dies out into the darkness of a few embers, but a constant flame, the abiding of Jesus’ love in your hearts, both day and night, like the flame upon the altar which never went out.
He would have us thus by love and by faith to be knit to Christ, and to be firm, and fast, and fixed, and immovable in our loving attachment to Him.
My dear brothers and sisters, you cannot know Christ’s love to you, to any great extent, except you thus love Him. You must love, or you cannot comprehend love.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Heavenly geometry,” delivered Aug. 19, 1866 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.