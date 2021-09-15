If you neglect to put wickedness to flight, you should expect to become a slave.
In Judges 1:30, Israel failed to rout those idolatrous Canaanites whose practices might bend the straight path of the righteous, and the children of Israel became forced laborers, subject to evildoers in their own land.
Even Israel’s bondage in Egypt was not strictly political, for the Hebrews worshipped false gods there (Joshua 24:12).
Israel’s many enslavements in the Bible should remind us that the dictates of a civil magistrate curbing the liberties promised to a free people often are a result of the people’s willing bondage to sin.
For Charles Spurgeon, that famous 19th century preacher, slavery to sins of the flesh was the most damning—and the only form of enslavement from which all people are guaranteed liberty right now, if only they will turn away from their false gods and kiss the Son, Jesus Christ.
That’s the case because, Spurgeon says, real freedom is freedom from the sins of the flesh—from death.
“And I say to you, My friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. But I will show you whom you should fear: Fear Him who, after He has killed, has power to cast into hell; yes, I say to you, fear Him.” (Luke 12:4-5, New King James Version).
What Spurgeon preached to his congregation:
Blessed is that word “free,” and blessed is he who spends himself to make men so. You did well to crowd your streets, and to welcome with your joyous acclamations the man who has broken the yoke from off the neck of the oppressed.
Political slavery is an intolerable evil. To live, to think, to act, to speak at the permission of another. Better to have no life at all. To depend for my existence upon a despot’s will is death itself.
Craven spirits may wear the dog collar which their master puts upon them, and fawn at his feet for the bones of his table, but men who are worthy of the name had rather feed the vultures on the battlefield.
The burden of civil bondage is too heavy for bold spirits to bear with patience, and therefore, they fret and murmur beneath it; this murmuring the tyrant loves not, and therefore, he throws the sufferers into his dungeons, and bids them wear out their days in captivity.
Blessed is he who hurls down the despot, bursts the doors of his dungeons, and gives true men their rights.
We have never felt, and therefore, we know not the bitterness of bondage. Our emancipators have gone to the world of spirits, bequeathing us an heirloom of liberty for which we should love their names and reverence their God.
Political liberty allows scope for so much of all that is good and ennobling, and its opposite involves so much that is debasing, that the mightiest nation destitute of it is poor, indeed, and the poorest of all people, if they are but free, are truly rich.
But the man who serves his own passions is the slave of the worst of despots.
Talk to me not of dark dungeons beneath the sea level; speak not to me of pits in which men have been entombed and forgotten; tell me not of heavy chains, nor even of racks and the consuming fire; the slave of sin and Satan, sooner or later, knows greater horrors than these—his doom is more terrible because it is eternal, and his slavery more hopeless because it is one into which he willingly commits himself.
Perhaps there are those present who claim liberty for themselves and say that they are able to control their passions and have never given away to impure desires. Yes, a man may get as far as that in a modified sense, and yet not be free.
Perhaps I address those who, knowing the right, have struggled for it against the wrong.
You have reformed yourselves from follies into which you had fallen; you have, by diligence, brought the flesh somewhat under control in its outward manifestations of sin, and now your life is moral, your conduct is respectable, your reputation high; still, for all that, it may be that you are conscious that you are not free.
Your old sins haunt you, your former corruptions perplex you; you have not found peace, for you have not obtained forgiveness.
You have not yet come to the full liberty of the children of God, as you will do, if you cast yourselves into the hands of Jesus who looses the captives.
“If the Son therefore shall make you free, you shall be free, indeed”—free as the mere political liberator cannot make you—free as he cannot make you who merely delivers you from superstition; free as reformation cannot make you; free as God alone can make you by His free Spirit.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The great liberator,” delivered April 17, 1864 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
