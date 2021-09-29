God would save us from idolatry and sin because these things produce nothing but destruction.
A person who will not turn away from their sin must work rigorously to conceal it and nurture its greedy appetite. A person who will not repent from sin will close themselves off to relationships with other people. A person who will not give up the idolatry in their heart will become as mouth-less, eye-less, ear-less, nose-less, hand-less, foot-less, and as throat-less as an idol of silver or gold (Psalm 115).
God would free us from this cycle of destruction through His son, Jesus Christ, who breaks our chains and frees us to become like Him: someone who breaks chains and sets others free.
What the famous 19th century preacher, Charles Spurgeon, preached to his congregation:
Not more free is the eagle which mounts to his rocky nest and afterwards outsoars the clouds—even he, the bird of God—is not more unfettered than the soul which Christ has delivered.
Cut are the cords, and in an instant, you are clear of all, and upward you mount to God. You may have come in here a slave, and you may go out free. God’s grace can, in a moment, give you the condition of freedom and the nature of it.
He can make you say, “Abba, Father,” with your whole heart, though up to this day you may have been of your father, the devil, and his works you have done. In an instant is it worked.
We are told in tropical lands that the sun seems to leap up from under the horizon, and the dead of night is suddenly turned into the luster of day—so, on a sudden, does God’s grace often dawn upon the darkness of sinful hearts.
You have seen, perhaps, at times, after showers of rain have fallen upon the earth, how land which seemed all dry and barren was suddenly covered with green grass, with here and there, a lily full in bloom; and so a heart which has been like a desert, when once the shower of Jesus’ grace falls on it, blossoms like the garden of the Lord, and yields sweet perfume; and that in a moment.
You, who have given yourselves up in despair; you, who have written your own condemnation; you, who have made a league with death and a covenant with hell, and said, “There is no hope; therefore will we go after our iniquities,” I charge you hear me, when I declare that my Lord and Master, who has broken my chains and set me free, can break yours, too—and that with one blow.
Mark, that if this is done, it is done forever. When Christ sets free, no chains can bind again. Let the Master say to me, “Captive, I have delivered you,” and it is done.
Sparta and Greece refused to wear the yoke of Persia and broke the proud king’s pomp; but we are free in a nobler sense. We refuse the yoke of Satan and will overcome his power as Christ overcame it in the days gone by.
If you are free you lie not as you used to do.
You go not to the slave’s work—you have not now to toil and sweat to earn the wages of sin which is death, but now, as a son serves his father, you do a son’s work, and you expect to receive a son’s reward—for the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
One thing I know, if you are free, then you are thinking about setting others free; and if you have no zeal for the emancipation of other men, you are a slave yourself. If you are free, you hate all sorts of chains, all sorts of sin, and you will never willingly put on the fetters again.
You live each day crying unto Him who made you free at first, to hold you up that you fall not into the snare. If you are free, this is not the world for you; this is the land of slaves; this is the world of bondage. If you are free, your heart has gone to heaven, the land of the free.
If you are free today, your spirit is longing for the time when you shall see the great Liberator face to face.
If you are free, you will bide your time until He calls you; but when He says, “Friend, come up here,” you will fearlessly mount to the upper spheres, and death and sin shall be no hindrance to your advent to His glory.
I wish we were all free; but if we are not, the next best thing I wish is, that those of us who are not free would fret under the fetter—for when the fetters are felt, they shall be broken; when the iron enters into the soul, it shall be snapped; when you long for liberty you shall have it; when you seek for it as for hidden treasure, and pant for it as the stag for the water brook, God will not deny you. “Seek, and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened; ask, and it shall be given you.”
God lead you to seek, and knock, and ask now, for Christ’s sake. Amen.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The great liberator,” delivered April 17, 1864 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
