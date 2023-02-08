There is no hierarchy of authoritative texts within the Bible, but all 66 books contained in the Scriptures are authoritative as the Word of God. All of Scripture, not just the Words of Jesus in the Red Letter parts, is infallible and trustworthy as a rule of faith and Christian practice.
Thus, Jesus and the writers of the Greek Scriptures can say, in an appeal to the authority of Old Testament books, “As it is written in David’s psalm or in Isaiah or in Jeremiah,” and so on.
That means every single detail in the Scriptures, even the ones we find to be weird or boring, has a theological purpose.
“All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
All of it, even the weird stuff.
You start your annual Bible reading plan and you’re getting along just fine until you get to the Generations of Noah in Genesis, chapter 10, or the generations of Shem in Genesis, chapter 11. You’re doing just fine in your Bible reading until you get to the statutes and judgments and testimonies and Tabernacle blueprints in the last half of Exodus, or all the ritual material in Leviticus and much of Numbers.
But studying any part of God’s Word will enable you to put your pants on in the morning, in a faithful manner. The Bible is God speaking to you. The Holy Spirit does not waste His breath.
What the 16th century German Reformer Martin Luther preached:
As also other passages of Scripture declare: “Commit thy way unto Jehovah, trust also in him, and he will bring it to pass.”
No heathen, philosopher, jurist, if he have not God’s Word, can throw his care and complaint upon God. He thinks that all the world, especially the great, the wise, who rule, must accomplish everything by their own planning and circumspection.
And where trouble arises—for it is quite common for even the greatest and wisest people to make mistakes—he becomes a madman or a fool, and begins to murmur and argue against God and his government, as though God’s rule merited criticism.
But such men receive their deserts when God permits their calculations and hopes to fail, and lets the reverse obtain. For they will not admit they have need of him. They think they have sufficient wisdom and power, and that God must respect their plans.
Thus, they spend their lives in many vain, useless cares and projects, and must, in the course of their experience, learn and confess, many a time, that the very opposite of their judgment is the truth.
Christians have the rare faculty, above all other people on earth, of knowing where to place their care, whilst others vex and torture themselves and at length must despair. Such must be the consequence of unbelief, which has no God and would provide for itself.
But faith understands this word Peter quotes from the Scriptures: “Because he careth for you.”
It joyfully meditates thereon and does and suffers faithfully. For faith knows this to be its duty. Its trouble, however, it commits to God, and proceeds with vigor against all that opposes.
It can call upon God as a father, and it says: I will do what God has commanded me and leave the result with him.
The Christian must take this course if he would proceed safely and happily in matters of the highest import.
In time of danger and in the hour of death, when, with all his worrying, he cannot discover where he is or how he is journeying, he must, with eyes, senses and thoughts closed to the world, surrender himself in faith and confidence and cast himself upon God’s hand and care and protection, and say: God has permitted me to live until this hour, without my solicitude.
Moreover, he has given me his beloved Son as a treasure and sure pledge of eternal life.
Therefore, my dear soul, journey on in joy. Thou hast a faithful Father and Savior, who has taken thee into his own hand, and will preserve thee.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen, and pastoral intern at Church of the Redeemer in West Monroe. The excerpt is from Martin Luther’s Epistle Sermons: Trinity Sunday to Advent, translated by John Nicholas Lenker.
