When God speaks, there is no excuse for doubting or questioning Him. God’s word has weight.
When we delight in His word, when we delight in Him, He gives us the desires of our hearts. That is not a recipe for making $1 million. What are the desires of someone who delights in God’s word except those desires which His word have shaped? That is, when we delight in His word, God’s desires become our desires.
The late 19th century minister, Charles Spurgeon, pointed to God’s word as the salve for the secret covetousness that eats away at our souls, hollowing us out as we try to fill our lives with more and more and more.
What is true delight? According to Spurgeon, true delight is reading Psalm 119 all the way through, giving thanks for the same kind of intense love of God’s word that King David had. If you question the psalm or other parts of the holy scriptures, you are doing the work of the serpent in the Garden who challenged God’s word.
If you are a child of God, a single text from God’s scriptures is enough to sustain and content you. God’s word has weight.
A single text from the Bible can do more to shut up the philosophers and scientists of our day than hours of academic arguments. God’s word has weight.
God not only gave us His word but His Holy Spirit, too so that we would never be without a source of contentment. God speaks to us and inspires, through His Spirit, to treasure Him because His word has weight.
In his sermon, Spurgeon echoed the warning about covetousness first written in the epistle to the Hebrews: “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as you have: for He has said, ‘I will never leave you, nor forsake you’” (13:5).
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
The apostle warns us against a tendency very natural to our race. “Let your conversation be without covetousness.” I am afraid that the precept is even more needed now than in the days of the apostle.
We are still more sharp and keen in competition, and men in trade are even more anxious to accumulate money than they were in apostolic times. It is not easy for a man to keep his heart clear of covetousness, or his hands clean from moral bribes.
There is a singular stickiness about gold and silver. They have a great tendency to birdlime our souls, and hold them fast, so that they cannot rise superior to their influence.
There is a laudable pursuit of gain, without which business would not be properly carried on, but there is a line, scarcely as broad as a razor’s edge, between diligence in business and greediness for gain.
We can so easily pass from the one into the other, that we may hardly be aware of it ourselves. When a man is increasing his investments, when he is extending his agencies, when he is enlarging his warehouse, when he is employing a larger number of persons than formerly, or even when he is bemoaning the depression of his trade, and his heart is aching because he has to do only half as much business as before, covetousness may insinuate itself into his conversation.
It is a snake which can enter at the smallest hole. It lurks in the grass where it is long, but it glides also where the pasture is bare. It may come in, either in prosperity or in adversity, and it is needful to whisper in the ear of each believer, whether going up or down in the world, “Let your conversation—your daily conduct—be without covetousness.”
Any brother here—and it is to the brethren mainly that the temptation comes, I think—any brother here may have present need of such a warning as this, and if he does not need it just now, he may lay it by till he does, for it will keep.
Yet let me not restrict the text or the sermon to the male side of the house, the sisters may fall into a like temptation, in the saving, as their husbands in the getting. You godly matrons, you industrious Marthas, “Let your conversation be without covetousness.” The apostle here hints at what is the real cure for covetousness, namely, contentment. This is a rare drug in the market. The words of the apostle make up a golden sentence—“Be content with such things as you have.”
If God has multiplied your possessions, you ought the more readily to be content with such things as you have, though I am not sure you will be, for there is a saltiness in the water which comes out of wells dug by the Philistines, so that he who drinks from them shall thirst again.
I once thought that a million would satisfy any mortal man, but I have been assured by one who has considerable experience in that direction that he who has one million is unable to see any reason why he should not have two or ten.
I asked a question, some years ago, of a person whom I believed to be one of the most covetous individuals in my acquaintance, and I received from him a singular reply. I said, “How was it that St. Francis de Sales, who was an eminent confessor, to whom persons went in the Roman Catholic church to confess their sins, found that persons confessed to him, in private, all sorts of horrible sins, such as adultery, drunkenness, and murder, but never had one person confessed the sin of covetousness?”
I asked this friend whether he could tell me why it was, and he gave me this answer, which certainly did take me rather aback. He said, “I suppose it is because the sin is so extremely rare.”
I told him that, on the other hand, I feared the sin was so very common that people did not know when they were covetous, and that the man who was most covetous of all was the last person to suspect himself of it. I feel persuaded that it is so. Covetousness breeds insensibility in the heart, a mortification in the conscience, a blindness in the mind.
It is as hard to convict a man of it as to make a deaf ear hear of its own deficiencies.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “A lesson and a fortune for Christian men of business,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Nov. 12, 1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.