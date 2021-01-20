Sometimes it takes the violent stirring of the wind to disperse seeds before nature’s glory can spread. According to the famous preacher Charles Spurgeon, such a stir prevents stagnation, an evil because it limits growth.
And sometimes a people may experience a stirring, an excitement moving them or compelling them to action. The declaration that Jesus is King always produces such a stir, which is exactly why we must continue to make that claim, wherever we are.
When we share the gospel that Jesus is King and that He has guaranteed eternal life and forgiveness of sins, we become the “blowings of the sacred wind,” Spurgeon says. A new stir.
The stirrings of excellent people who warn the city streets may run with blood should not deter us from our trust. Our trust is in the kingdom of God, not our city or state or country, regardless of what happens.
Even if evil winds scatter us, it is only because the King has decided to plant us, His seed, that we may expand the realm of His kingdom.
In a sermon preached in London, Spurgeon chose his text from a passage in the Gospel According to Matthew describing Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem: “And when he was come into Jerusalem, all the city was moved, saying, ‘Who is this?’”
What Spurgeon told his congregation:
The first cause of this moving of the city was that Jesus was proclaimed King. True, the proclamation was uttered by children and by the common people, and not by the officers of the state, yet He was proclaimed—and wherever Jesus Christ is proclaimed as King and Lord, there is sure to be a stir.
Even if it be nothing but opposition to Him, there must be some movement, for Christ is never without influence either one way or another. He is never savorless—He is always either a savor of life unto life, or of death unto death. It matters very little who it is that proclaims Jesus as King, for the power is not in the voice that utters the proclamation, but in the truth which is uttered.
If God is pleased to call men of humble birth and small education to preach Jesus Christ, He will get all the more glory because of the feebleness of the instruments He uses. If He should call little children to tell out the Gospel—out of the mouths of babes and sucklings would He perfect His praise. It is what is said, not who says it, that is the important matter. If it be the Gospel, that Gospel will shake the world.
Let Luther’s preaching bear witness to that fact. The Gospel preached by a tinker will have an everlasting effect upon those who hear it—let Bunyan’s preaching be the witness to that fact. It is the Gospel, not the man—the truth, not the mere utterer of it—which is the more important.
And there must be a stir wherever He is. When He goes where demons make their haunts, they flee before Him. When He stands amid the raging elements and says, “Peace: be still,” immediately there is a great calm. All nature and all created beings feel the majesty of the presence of the Crucified. The wicked tremble when they perceive Him, but the saints of God, when Jesus comes to them, are stirred in a very different fashion, for they grow strong in His presence.
Some of our troops, in one of the battles in the Peninsula War, seemed likely to give way, the assault of the French upon them being so terrible. But just then, the Duke of Wellington rode up into the center of them, and one man said to his fellow, “Here comes the Duke. How glad I am to see his face! He is worth more to us than ten thousand men—we will soon drive those Frenchmen to the winds now.” And so they did, for the presence of their leader seemed to make each man grow into a giant.
The shout of a King is in our midst at this time, for our Lord Jesus Christ has come, in the power of His Spirit, into this city. He has come with His ministers who preach the Gospel simply and faithfully, and He is scattering His foes, and putting them to rout, and is saving souls, and so magnifying His holy name. Where Jesus is proclaimed, and where Jesus Himself is, there must be a stir, as there was in Jerusalem when “all the city was moved, saying, Who is this is?”
If there are commands of Jesus which we persistently ignore—if there are precepts of the Savior which, year after year, we forget—if there are doctrines and other parts of His teaching to which we turn a deaf ear, can we expect Him to bless us?
May God grant that we may not, on some future day, have to remember with regret our ingratitude for the peace we now possess—when we have lost it—and may we all do our best to promote that Christian love, that spirit of justice, and that spirit of philanthropy, which will tend to hold together the whole nation in bonds that cannot easily be broken.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “A stir—and what came of it,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on June 8, 1905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.