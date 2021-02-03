The Book of Genesis tells us the whole world suffered during a seven-year famine. And yet, it was through Joseph, a remnant of God’s people, a man who was cast into the pit and sold into slavery and falsely accused and imprisoned and betrayed, that Yahweh delivered the entire world.
The fact that Joseph led Egypt build stores of grain to feed the starving peoples of the earth was good news. That’s where we get the English word, “gospel,” after all—good news.
And we sing praises for the declaration that Jesus the Son of God died to defeat sin and death, and rose again and ascended into heaven as king—all this is good news.
So, like Jesus after him, Joseph undergoes tremendous hardship so that God could lift him up to a position of power and influence, as a deliverer. Jacob hears the good news about bread and takes his family to Egypt, but he doesn’t yet know there’s even more good news: that his son is alive. Joseph, in effect, is resurrected.
In the late 19th century, nearly two decades after the death of more than 2 million during the Irish Potato Famine, the British preacher Charles Spurgeon told his congregation to take heed of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ: Whether during famines or political unrest or other catastrophes, God has given us the good news of deliverance.
What Spurgeon preached:
The sons of Jacob were overtaken by a famine. We may talk of famines, friends, but none of us know what they are.
We have heard, too, to our great grief, that there are still in this city, dark and hideous spots, where men and women are absolutely perishing from hunger, who have sold from off their backs the last rags that covered them, and are now unable to leave the house, and positively perishing of famine. Such cases we have seen in our daily journals and our hearts have been sick to think that such things should now occur.
But we cannot any of us guess what is the terror of a universal famine, when all men are poor, because all men lack bread, when gold and silver are as valueless as the stones of the street, because mountains of silver and gold would scarcely suffice to buy a single sheaf of wheat.
Famines are hells on earth.
This was the state of Jacob’s family. They were cast into a waste, howling wilderness of famine, with but one oasis, and that oasis they did not hear of till just at the time to which our text refers, when they learned to their joy that there was corn in Egypt.
Mark again, what these people wanted was an essential thing. They did not lack clothes. They did not need luxuries—these they might want, and our pity would not be so much excited, they did not need tents—without these they might be able to satisfy the cravings of nature, but they lacked bread.
But they looked into the future, and saw their children dying with hunger, and not one crust with which to palliate their pangs. They saw their wives sickening before them, and their babes at their breasts, unable to obtain nourishment from those dry fountains.
They saw themselves at length, solitary, miserable men, with their hands on their loins, bundles of bones, crawling about the tents where their children lay dead, and themselves without strength enough to bury them. They had a total lack of bread. They might have borne with scarceness, but a total lack of bread was horrible in the extreme.
Such is the sinner’s case. It is not that he has a little goodness, and needs to be made better, but he has no goodness at all, no merits, no righteousness—nothing to bring to God, nothing to offer for his acceptance, he is penniless, poverty-stricken, everything is gone whereon his soul might feed.
Jacob had the ears of faith. He had been at prayer, I doubt not, asking God to deliver his family in the time of famine, and by and by he hears, first of his household, that there is corn in Egypt.
Do you see the gathering? The venerable patriarch sits in the tent, his sons come to pay him their morning obeisance, there is despair in their faces, they bring their little children with them.
All that the patriarch has he gives, but this morning he adds good news to his benediction, he says to them, “There is corn in Egypt.”
Can you conceive how their hearts leaped? He scarcely needs to add, “Get you down thither, and buy for us from thence; that we may live and not die.” Jacob heard the good news, and communicated it as speedily as possible to his descendants.
Now, we also have heard the good news. Good news has been sent to us in the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. “There is corn in Egypt.” We need not die. There is salvation with God. We need not perish—there is mercy in the Most High.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “Corn in Egypt,” delivered at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London on Jan. 16, 1859.
