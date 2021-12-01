In Psalm 82, the psalmist rails against rulers, or judges (Heb. elohim), for judging unjustly, but the psalmist does not cry for the elimination of civil rulers.
Neither does Paul in Romans 13.
Without a doubt, many magistrates abuse the power, and all rulers face the temptation to do so.
But both Paul and the psalmist note that the ruler’s power is vested in them by God, who is sovereign over all: “He judges among the gods” (Psalm 82:1); “For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God” (Romans 13:1).
Thus, the answer to unjust decrees and judgments by civil rulers is not the elimination of the public office, but that God would hold them accountable.
We should understand the Psalms to be the words of Jesus Christ, the God-man who suffered horribly, even crucifixion, under the unjust judgments of the rulers in His day. And so He cries, with the psalmist of Psalm 82, “Arise, O God, judge the earth.”
When a magistrate oppresses the people, we must cry with the psalmist for God to judge them. Please, O God, let wicked princes fall.
On the other hand, as the famous 18th century American preacher, Jonathan Edwards, noted, it is a tragedy when a nation’s “strong rods” are “broken and withered” (Ezekiel 19:12).
What Edwards preached:
We may see the need of government in societies by what is visible in families, those lesser societies of which all public societies are constituted.
How miserable would these little societies be, if all were left to themselves, without any authority or superiority in one above another or any head of union and influence among them?
We may be convinced by what we see of the lamentable consequences of the want of a proper exercise of authority and maintenance of government in families that yet are not absolutely without all authority.
No less need is there of government in public societies, but much more, as they are larger.
A very few may possibly, without any government, act by concert, so as to concur in what shall be for the welfare of the whole; but this is not to be expected among a multitude, constituted of many thousands, of a great variety of tempers, and different interests.
As government is absolutely necessary, so there is a necessity of strong rods in order to it: the business being such as requires persons so qualified: no other being sufficient for, or well capable of the government of, public societies: and therefore, those public societies are miserable that have not such strong rods for scepters to rule: Ecclesiastes 10:16, “Woe to thee, O land, when thy king is a child.”
As government, and strong rods for the exercise of it, are necessary to preserve public societies from dreadful and fatal calamities arising from among themselves; so no less requisite are they to defend the community from foreign enemies.
As they are like the pillars of a building, so they are also like the walls and bulwarks of a city: they are under God the main strength of a people in a time of war and the chief instruments of their preservation, safety and rest.
This is signified in a very lively manner in the words that are used by the Jewish community in her Lamentations to express the expectations she had from her princes: Lamentations 4:29, “The breath of our nostrils, the anointed of the Lord, was taken in their pits, of whom we said, Under his shadow we shall live among the heathen.”
In this respect also such strong rods are sons of the Most High and images or resemblances of the Son of God, viz., as they are their saviors from their enemies; as the judges that God raised up of old in Israel are called, Nehemiah 9:27:
“Therefore thou deliveredst them into the hand of their enemies, who vexed them: and in the time of their trouble, when they cried unto thee, thou heardest them from heaven; and according to thy manifold mercies thou gavest them saviors, who saved them out of the hand of their enemies.”
Thus both the prosperity and safety of a people under God, depends on such rulers as are strong rods.
While they enjoy such blessings, they are inclined to be like a vine planted in a fruitful soil, with her stature exalted among the thick branches, appearing in her height with the multitude of her branches; but when they have no strong rod to be a scepter to rule, they are like a vine planted in a wilderness that is exposed to be plucked up and cast down to the ground, to have her fruit dried up with the east wind, and to have fire coming out of her own branches to devour her fruit.
On these accounts, when a people’s strong rods are broken and withered, it is an awful judgment of God on that people, and worthy of great lamentation: as when King Josiah (who was doubtless one of the strong rods referred to in the text) was dead, the people made great lamentation for him, 2 Chronicles 35:24, 25:
“And they brought him to Jerusalem, and he died, and was buried in one of the sepulchres of his fathers. And all Judah and Jerusalem mourned for Josiah. And Jeremiah lamented for Josiah: and all the singing men and the singing women spake of Josiah in their lamentations to this day, and made them an ordinance in Israel: and, behold, they are written in the Lamentations.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Jonathan Edwards’ sermon, “A strong rod broken and withered,” preached in Northampton on June 26, 1748.
