We often remind other people that history is cyclical, but we groan and lament whenever it feels like our cycle is about to end.
Take a look at opinion-editorial pages in American newspapers over the past two hundred years—even this newspaper in recent decades—and what you’ll find are groanings and lamentations that America as-we-know-it is ending.
History is cyclical. The cycle ends. The grim old lion has to eat some day. At some point, the grim old lion’s yapper will yawn and take a bite out of the world or age which you belonged to—which belonged to you.
It’s not as hopeless as that, though. The power of Jesus Christ, the power of the resurrection is a power over death, which means you’re going to have to go through death to get there. And our lives are a long series of little deaths until we finally face the last enemy.
In his characteristic Christian spin on things, the Scottish writer George MacDonald said death was not good—it is only more life. At creation, Adam falls into a death-like “deep sleep,” and wakes to find Eve, his glory.
Ages come to an end. The grim old lion eats. New, more glorious ages are born until the grim old lion is no more. That’s the Christian hope.
In a sermon in the early 20th century, the famous minister Charles Spurgeon encouraged his congregation to remember the story of the prophet Daniel as pointing toward the power of resurrection over death and the persecution of the faithful in this life.
What Spurgeon preached:
I look down upon a lions’ den. It is dark, but not dreary. Night reigns in sacred shade and solitude. The stars are hid, but tapers burn in chambers dimly lit. There, sons and daughters of sorrow are tossed on beds of sickness.
Thus they have lain for months, perhaps for years, all hope of health extinguished, all prospect of pleasure passed, their limbs paralyzed, their sight failing, their hearing dull, calamities of every kind have befallen them.
God has permitted the great lions of affliction to come howling round, and to tear away all their comforts and their joys, till they are left without any of that cheerful fellowship with nature which seasons mortal life with sweet relish.
Some of you are robust in health, your head never throbs, your heart never aches, you are hardly conscious that you have any nerves. Small account do you take of the secret, silent, saintly heroism of sufferers, whose pilgrimage on earth is blighted with pain. Oft have I been their companion in tribulation.
I appeal to these tried and afflicted children of God. Tell me, ye Daniels, has your God been able to deliver you out of the mouths of the lions? And I hear each one say, “Bless the Lord, O my soul.”
And all in chorus join, saying, “Not one good thing hath failed of all that the Lord our God hath promised, our shoes have been iron and brass, and as our days so has our strength been.”
Shall I strain my parable too far if I turn my eye upon another lions’ den? It lies in a deep valley. The night hangs heavy. The beasts of prey are diseases that skill and shrewdness, time and talent, have striven in vain to tame.
Like lions, strangely dissimilar in outward fashion, but strongly resembling them in instinct, they pounce on their victims and seal their doom. We call this place “the valley of the shadow of death.”
I think I am gazing now on the forms of shivering men and women as they are dragged down by the lions.
One after another, my familiar friends descend into the grave, and I ask them, in the hour of their departure, “Is thy God, whom thou servest continually, able to deliver thee from the lions?” Calm is their countenance, and clear their voice, as each one chants his solo, “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? Thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
So, at length, this lions’ den loses all its terror.
Then I look into another den, it is almost empty. There is a lion in it—a grim old lion, but I do not see so much as a bone to tell the tale of its victims. No trace of its ravages is left behind. On this soil there once were countless thousands of the slain, it is empty now.
Of a sudden, I look upwards, and lo, I see myriads of immortal souls, and they all tell me, “Our God delivered us from the grave, and rifled the tomb of its prey.
By a glorious resurrection, He has brought all His ransomed people forth to meet their Lord at the great day of His appearing. There shall they stand before the throne of God, for He has broken the teeth of the lion, and rescued all His children from the power of the adversary.”
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “The lion’s den,” delivered on Nov. 26, 1903 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
