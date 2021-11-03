In the Bible, hearing God is an act of obedience, and to willfully persist in sin is to stop up the ears. It is to destroy the body for our heart will be hardened, and our eyes blinded.
In Ezekiel 11 and 36, God promises the New Covenant in Jesus Christ entails the removal of a “heart of stone” and the gift of a “heart of flesh.”
How can a person have a heart of stone? Having such a heart does not only mean they have sinned, but that an image of God has replaced God as his model-image with an idol of stone.
When a person lifts their hearts to that which is false, when they persist in sin, they become like the sin they have idolized: they become idol-like, a stone thing (Psalm 115:8).
How can a Christian abide in God’s love and how may we keep watch of ourselves and our loved ones, that we should not harden our hearts like the rebellious children of Israel?
The famous 19th century British preacher, Charles Spurgeon, outlined a number of symptoms of this heart hardness, and each of his warnings represent a call to obedience: Seek out God with every fiber of your being, or else your sin will cause you to turn inward, to wall you off from hearing or obeying God, to make you a hard thing of stone.
What Spurgeon preached:
The distressing sign of growing hardness is, increasing neglect or laxity of reading the Bible and addressing God in prayer without any corresponding shock of the spiritual sensibilities on account of it.
The daily prayer will become shorter and shorter, if not irregular; occasionally the period allotted to the reading of the Word will be given to business or worldly pleasure, and perhaps frequently forgotten and neglected.
It may perhaps have happened at the first, that on some occasion we could not conveniently read the Scriptures according to our desire, and our prayers were necessarily shortened, but then we sought to make up for the loss at the first opportunity, and we felt like men who, having been cut short at their meals, must eat the more freely next time.
But now, I am afraid these things become common with some professors, and they scarcely care to invent an excuse for their slackness in spiritual things.
Another symptom of increasing callousness of heart is, the fact that hidings of the Savior’s face do not cause that acute and poignant sorrow which they produced in former times.
I have sometimes walked in darkness, and have seen no light; and I confess deep shame and profound sorrow that I have occasionally been half indifferent whether Jesus shone forth or not.
Still further, when the soul is hardened to this extent, it is probable that sin will no longer cause such grief as it once did.
Brother, you remember how you humbled yourself before God with many tears, when in your former days you felt that you had made a slip in your conversation? You could not sleep that night. Even that precious promise, which you tried to lay hold of, could hardly quiet your agitated mind.
You bemoaned yourself most piteously, crying out upon your bed, “I have dishonored the Lord who bought me; I have been false to my profession and my love to Jesus.”
Your spirit had no rest even the next day, nor could time relieve your bitterness of grief. It was only when the Savior had, by His sweet consolations, and the application of His precious blood, effectually purged your conscience, that your soul at last had rest.
My brother, it may be you have lately sinned far worse than you did then, but you do not smart half as severely.
It is a sad sign of coming declension, no, of decline already come, when we can talk of sin lightly, make excuses for it, or make jokes about it; when we can see it in others without sorrow, and in ourselves without the greatest shame.
At first he carried only a spark in his bosom, but now he bears a whole pan of burning coals, and cries that it is sport. The man may not be ripe enough yet for outward sins under the immediate eye of the world—the probability is that he keeps his iniquities private.
He eats the bread of sin in secret. He drinks, but no one calls him a drunk because it is done at home. He commits lust, but no one charges him with it because he carefully conceals his tracks, and indulges himself only when he is out of sight of his fellows.
He robs in business, but no one can detect it; perhaps even the ledger does not show it—there is a particular way, of making ends meet in dishonesty, by which a tradesman may be a gross thief, and continue to be so, and yet, by putting a gloss on matters, can maintain his reputation, and be considered honest.
Sermon edited with preface by Zach Parker, news editor at The Ouachita Citizen. The excerpt is from Charles Spurgeon’s sermon, “God or self—which?” delivered on March 9, 1862 at the Metropolitan Tabernacle in London.
